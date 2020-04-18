 Danville: Sheriff, police investigating fake 'non-essential activity' warning letter | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

Uploaded: Sat, Apr 18, 2020, 10:41 am

Danville: Sheriff, police investigating fake 'non-essential activity' warning letter

Illegitimate 'cease and desist' note posted on door included sheriff's office logo, warned of penalties

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office on Friday warned of a fraudulent "cease and desist" letter posted at a Danville residence claiming illegal activity during the COVID-19 coronavirus shelter order.

The letter, possibly from a disgruntled neighbor, was found Friday morning on the door of a residence on Lakefield Court in Danville and was made to appear to be issued by the sheriff's office, including an insignia, officials said.

The letter, titled "Notice to Cease and Desist for Specific Activity" claimed to be issued for "non-essential construction activity" during the shelter at home order and warned of civil penalties for violations.

The Danville Police Department, which was notified by the resident, confirmed that the sheriff has not issued any such letters.

"Anyone who receives one should ignore it and notify the Office of the Sheriff at 925-646-2441," officials said in a news release.

Danville police are investigating the fake letter and ask residents who received a similar letter or have any information to contact Sgt. Steve Stapleton at 925-314-3700.

— Bay City News Service

