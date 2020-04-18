 Police: Teens arrested in connection with robberies in Danville, Dublin | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

News

Uploaded: Sat, Apr 18, 2020, 5:10 pm

Police: Teens arrested in connection with robberies in Danville, Dublin

Group also faces looting charge applicable during state of emergency

by Jeremy Walsh

Four teenagers were arrested after police allege they held up a CVS pharmacy in Danville hours after committing a similar robbery in Dublin on Friday.

The arrestees, whose identities were not revealed, were booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and looting, according to Danville Police Chief Allan Shields.

Looting is a specific charge that applies when someone enters a building to commit any theft during a declared state of emergency, such as the current COVID-19 crisis, according to Shields.

The Danville Police Department investigation began just before 5 p.m. Friday when dispatch received a call from an employee of the CVS store in the Sycamore Square Shopping Center on San Ramon Valley Boulevard.

The employee reported that two people entered the pharmacy, acted like they had a gun and demanded access to the narcotics safe, according to Shields. When workers said they didn't have access to the safe, the robbers fled.

Meanwhile, Dublin Police Services had reported a similar incident two hours earlier and provided a description of their suspect vehicle to area police, according to Shields. Additional details about the Dublin incident have not yet been released.

A Contra Costa County sheriff's deputy spotted the car on northbound Interstate 680 near Treat Boulevard in Walnut Creek and conducted a traffic stop, according to Shields.

Two of the occupants were later identified by the victim as the culprits of the Danville robbery, and two were identified from the Dublin incident, Shields said. All four teenagers were arrested and later booked into custody at juvenile hall.

Shields credited the efforts of his officers and peers from Dublin and the sheriff's office for helping locate and detain their suspects quickly.

"This was an excellent example of how police work together to keep the community safe by capturing criminals," Shields said in a statement. "During this ongoing crisis our officers are busy, but rest assured we will continue to aggressively arrest and seek prosecution for those wishing to do harm in our town."

Comments

Like this comment
Posted by Lisa
a resident of Charlotte Wood Middle School
4 hours ago

A sad story. Reminds me of something that happened with my own sons though, in Vancouver. My son goes to Charlotte Wood Middle School now, but in Vancouver where my husband lives with my eldest son, teenagers do what teenagers do and I know it's no excuse of robbery of any sort but extreme punishment does the opposite of teaching morals. If we want teenagers to stop stealing then they need to know why not stealing can benefit them in society. Creating positive relationships with people they don't want to steal from is the first step, but only if that person is not a criminal or an authority that put fears into them. That's my two cents anyways. Thanks for the news because I'm looking into this stuff for a paper.

Much respect,
Lisa Edler
Web Link

Like this comment
Posted by Marie
a resident of Danville
1 hour ago

Where are the teens from? This story is so vague.

