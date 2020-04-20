 Danville council to discuss economic impacts from coronavirus | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

News

Uploaded: Mon, Apr 20, 2020, 10:59 am

Danville council to discuss economic impacts from coronavirus

Meeting to be held remotely in accordance with county shelter-in-place

by Ryan J. Degan

The Danville Town Council is set to discuss some aspects of its financial situation during the novel coronavirus crisis at a regular meeting on Tuesday, which will be held via teleconference in order to adhere to the county's shelter-in-place order.

In addition to the town's personnel investments, team members from Chandler Asset Management will review the ongoing and far reaching economic effects brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Financial markets have experienced significant turbulence, driven by a high level of uncertainty about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy," Chandler Asset Management staff said. "Financial markets will likely remain volatile over the near term, but we believe that large-scale global monetary and fiscal stimulus programs will help mitigate the longer-term impact of the pandemic."

Tuesday's meeting will also address a number of routine consent agenda items that will be approved without further discussion, unless a member of the community requests additional discussion.

Those items include approving the fiscal year 2020-21 project list funded by Senate Bill 1, The Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017; and authorizing the submittal of a request to the California Department of Parks and Recreation for Recreational Trails Program funds.

The Danville Town Council's regular meeting is set to be held 5 p.m. Tuesday (April 21), by teleconference only.

The town had some unidentified technical issues prevent staff from recording the council's regular meeting on April 7, however town spokesperson Geoff Gillette said the meeting should record without issue for Tuesday's meeting.

Interested residents can view the meeting live or via recording on the town's website or live on teleconferencing website Zoom using the Webinar ID: 826 7410 4522.

For audio access to the meeting by telephone, residents can call +1 (669) 900-6833, (888) 788-0099 (toll free) or (877) 853-5247 (toll free) using Webinar ID: 826 7410 4522.

Residents can have comments read into the record by the city clerk during the meeting by email to cityclerk@danville.ca.gov prior to 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Comments must include the agenda number in the email and should last no longer than three minutes.

