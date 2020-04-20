Election certified: County Supervisor Burgis wins second term representing east Valley

Contra Costa County Supervisor Diane Burgis has earned a second consecutive term representing the eastern parts of the San Ramon Valley and the rest of District 3 after defeating her lone opponent by better than a 2-to-1 margin in the March primary, according to recently certified election results.

Burgis, of Oakley, received 32,742 votes, or 67.74% of ballots cast, to finish comfortably ahead of challenger Paul Seger, a fellow Oakley resident who serves on the Diablo Water District Board of Directors, who received 15,594 votes (32.26%).

"I feel really blessed to serve and to have the opportunity to continue to serve," Burgis told DanvilleSanRamon.com. "I want to thank the people of District 3 for giving me that opportunity. Things are certainly different than we expected before the election, and I am up for the job of tackling the challenges we have ahead of us."

"I will continue to advocate, champion for and represent the people of District 3. More than anything, I view myself as a bridge builder connecting people to each other and to the information, resources and opportunities for people to live their best lives in Contra Costa County and to feel heard, valued and respected," she said, adding:

"We will get through this, and I believe that there are a lot of great things to look forward for Contra Costa County."

Voter turnout in the March 3 election was 43.65% of the 132,586 registered voters residing in District 3 -- an overall turnout total includes ballots that recorded either "under votes" or "over votes" due to voter error.

That voter participation level was nearly 7% lower than the overall turnout for Contra Costa County during the primary, 50.29%.

Burgis' District 3 includes Blackhawk, Diablo and Tassajara Valley in the San Ramon Valley, as well as East County communities such as Brentwood, Oakley and parts of Antioch.

District 2 Supervisor Candace Andersen -- who represents the rest of the San Ramon Valley and Lamorinda -- also won re-election after appearing on the ballot unopposed. She received every single one of the 63,138 votes cast (no write-in votes).

A member of the Board of Supervisors since 2012, Andersen is also a former Danville Town Council member (2003-12) and served on the Morgan Hill City Council in the early 1990s.

The other supervisor contest on the March ballot, District 5 in northern Contra Costa County, was much closer with incumbent Supervisor Federal Glover finishing in first place but just a sliver below the 50%-plus-one threshold needed to win the seat outright in the three-candidate race.

Glover, who is seeking his sixth straight term, received 49.87% of the vote -- which put him 61 votes short of winning re-election in the primary, based on the final District 5 voter turnout.

As a result, he will advance to a runoff election in November facing Contra Costa County Assessor Gus Kramer, who earned 25.78% of the vote for second place. It's been tough past year for Kramer in his current elected position, as his current term as assessor has been mired by allegations of misconduct for inappropriate comments and conduct in the workplace -- which Kramer has denied.

Martinez Planning Commissioner Sean Trambley finished in third place in the supervisor primary with 24.36% -- 638 votes behind Kramer for a spot in the runoff.

District 5 encompasses far-northern Contra Costa County, from Pinole and Hercules, over to Martinez and out to Pittsburg.

In other results

County judge: Incumbent Judge Susanne M. Fenstermacher won another term for Contra Costa County Superior Court Department 15 in a rare case in which a sitting judge was challenged at the polls.

Fenstermacher received 191,993 votes (72.68%) in the March election, well ahead of challenger Pezhman Pakneshan, a criminal and DUI defense attorney, who received 72,160 votes (27.32%).

Turnout in the county judge election was 50.16% of registered voters.

First appointed to the bench by the then-Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2005, Judge Fenstermacher's victory earned her a third consecutive term after running unopposed in her previous two elections.

State Senate: Incumbent State Sen. Steve Glazer (D-Orinda) easily advanced to the November runoff by finishing first in the three-candidate primary with 48.3% of the vote across the 7th Senate District.

On the general election ballot, Glazer will face off against Republican Julie Mobley, who received 27.2% of the vote in second place. Mobley, whose ballot designation was community volunteer, did not submit a candidate statement and had no apparent campaign website.

But the "R" next to her name may well have been enough to propel Mobley ahead of the third candidate, Democrat Marisol Rubio, a scientific research and health care provider from San Ramon, who had been backed by many local and regional labor unions and progressive Democratic Party groups. Rubio finished in last place with 24.4%.

District 7 includes parts of Alameda and Contra Costa counties. The election splits per county were Glazer 46.9%, Mobley 30.7% and Rubio 22.3% in Alameda County, and Glazer 48.7%, Mobley 26.2% and Rubio 25.1% in Contra Costa County.

State Assembly: For the lower legislative house in Sacramento, first-term Assemblywoman Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda) earned first place in the primary with 68.3% of the vote across all of Assembly District 16.

Her lone opponent, businessman Joseph Rubay (R-Alamo), who had already qualified for the runoff in November, received 31.7% of the vote in the primary.

The per-county splits for District 16 were Bauer-Kahan with 65.8% and Rubay with 34.2% in Alameda County, and Bauer-Kahan with 69.8% and Rubay with 30.2% in Contra Costa County.

U.S. House of Representatives: Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Livermore), who is looking to win his fifth consecutive term representing the 15th Congressional District (which includes San Ramon), heads into the general election after garnering a majority of votes in the seven-candidate primary, with 59.0%.

Facing Swalwell on the November ballot will be Republican Alison Hayden, a special education teacher, after she received 17.0% in the primary for second place.

The other 15th Congressional District candidates, in order, were Samantha Campbell (D-Union City) at 9.8%, Peter Yuan Liu (R-Oakland) at 7.8%, Tuan Phan (D-Castro Valley) at 3.0%, Austin E. Intal (D-Hayward) at 1.4%, and Don J. Grundmann (NP-San Jose) at 1.2%.

Swalwell's splits per county, 58.8% in Alameda County and 61.1% in Contra Costa County.

In the 11th Congressional District, which encompasses Alamo and Danville, incumbent Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-Concord) finished well ahead in first place, earning 71.20% of the vote in his bid for a fourth consecutive term.

On the November ballot, DeSaulnier will face Nisha Sharma, a Republican real estate professional from Danville, who took second place in the primary with 21.43% of the vote.

The other candidate on the March ballot was Michael Kerr, a social justice advocate running for the Green Party, who garnered 7.37%.

The 11th Congressional District is located entirely within Contra Costa County.