San Ramon Valley's COVID-19 case count stands at 65 overall

The San Ramon Valley entered the week with 65 confirmed cases of patients with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), as of the latest update from Contra Costa Health Services on Monday.

That represented an increase of two cases compared to one week earlier. The breakdown includes 28 in San Ramon, 20 in Danville and 17 in Alamo, according to CCHS.

Pleasanton continues to lead all of the Tri-Valley with 47 confirmed cases, an increase of four cases over the week, according to the Alameda County Public Health Department.

Neighboring Livermore and Dublin also saw their totals go up slightly over the week, to 30 cases and 21 cases, respectively, according to ACPHD. The Dublin count does not include the 32 cases recorded at the Santa Rita Jail.

Overall in Contra Costa County, there were 707 confirmed cases and 22 deaths on record from COVID-19, as of Monday morning. CCHS reports 35 patients are currently hospitalized from the virus, and overall 9,572 patients have been tested for COVID-19.

The total in Alameda County was 1,191 confirmed cases, including 42 deaths on record caused by COVID-19, as of Monday morning.

To learn more, visit the ACPHD coronavirus dashboard online and the CCHS online dashboard.