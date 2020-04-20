Swalwell, Glazer holding separate COVID-19 town halls on Tuesday

Seniors living in the 15th Congressional District can join Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Livermore) for a coronavirus telephone town hall on Tuesday at 1:10 p.m., that will cover resources available to elderly residents and how to protect themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Seniors should be taking extra precautions throughout the coronavirus outbreak,” Swalwell said in a statement, hence the congressman's decision to focus on older citizens for his latest virtual event, which will also go over new resources available to seniors through the CARES Act and an update on local efforts to protect the elderly.

Swalwell said he's "thrilled to be joined by two experts who will share important insights for seniors living in the East Bay" -- Cate Kortzeborn, regional administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) San Francisco Office, and Lara Calvert, director of Spectrum Community Services.

In addition to serving as the principal official for regional operations, Kortzeborn oversees a media relations and outreach plan to promote CMS programs serving more than 16 million healthcare beneficiaries and consumers across a massive geographic area that includes California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, and three Pacific territories.

Calvert is executive director for Spectrum Community Services and also "an advocate for human empowerment" who "spends her time on issues and projects that help others live life to their fullest. A former twice-elected member and former president of the Fremont Unified School District Board of Education, Calvert has been with Spectrum Community Services since 2013,

"where the health and safety of older adults and families are the focus."

The telephone town hall is free and open to all seniors and their caregivers in the 15th Congressional District, which includes San Ramon, Dublin, Pleasanton, Livermore, Sunol, Hayward, Union City, Castro Valley, San Lorenzo, Cherryland, Ashland and Fairview as well as parts of Fremont and Danville.

Members of the public can call in at 1:10 p.m. on April 21, at 833-380-0517 or stream the event by going to Swalwell.House.Gov/Live.

Residents can also join Sen. Steve Glazer, local public health officials and San Francisco Chronicle health reporter Erin Allday for a virtual conversation on Tuesday (April 21) at 4 p.m. Allday recently wrote about challenges to increase COVID-19 testing and tracing to allow the regional shelter-in-place order to be modified or lifted.

Audio may be streamed on Glazer's website at https://sd07.senate.ca.gov/. A limited number of listen-only telephone lines are also available; call 844-291-6362 before 4:00 p.m. and use the access code 6954364 #

Because of the number of participants, only written questions will be accepted. Questions may be submitted before or during the call to senator.glazer@senate.ca.gov.