Bauer-Kahan offering COVID-19 virtual office hours

Local Assemblywoman Rebecca Bauer-Kahan is holding virtual office hours on Wednesday to connect residents with her district staff and obtain information about the novel coronavirus crisis.

The online session, hosted through Zoom, is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to noon.

"This will be an opportunity for you to talk face to face -- virtually-- with my staff about your concerns, get connected to resources and receive help with state agencies," Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda) said in an email statement.

Participants are asked to RSVP in advance; details on how to access the Zoom meeting will be sent to those who register.

For more information, contact Bauer-Kahan's district office in San Ramon at 925-328-1515 or visit her district website at http://a16.asmdc.org.