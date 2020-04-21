 Bauer-Kahan offering COVID-19 virtual office hours | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

News

Uploaded: Tue, Apr 21, 2020, 11:35 am

Bauer-Kahan offering COVID-19 virtual office hours

Zoom session set for 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday

In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, DanvilleSanRamon.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.

by Jeremy Walsh

Local Assemblywoman Rebecca Bauer-Kahan is holding virtual office hours on Wednesday to connect residents with her district staff and obtain information about the novel coronavirus crisis.

The online session, hosted through Zoom, is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to noon.

"This will be an opportunity for you to talk face to face -- virtually-- with my staff about your concerns, get connected to resources and receive help with state agencies," Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda) said in an email statement.

Participants are asked to RSVP in advance; details on how to access the Zoom meeting will be sent to those who register.

For more information, contact Bauer-Kahan's district office in San Ramon at 925-328-1515 or visit her district website at http://a16.asmdc.org.

We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: *

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Get fact-based reporting on the COVID-19 crisis sent to your inbox daily.
Top Blogs

New Vic's All-Star Kitchen owners have a long history here
By Tim Hunt | 7 comments | 2,861 views

Premarital and Couples: It's My 60th Birthday (Celebrating During Corona Virus)
By Chandrama Anderson | 1 comment | 1,963 views

What Seniors Must Know Before They Make Their College Choice
By Elizabeth LaScala | 0 comments | 149 views

View all local blogs
 