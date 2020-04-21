County residents can celebrate Earth Day online this year

Contra Costa County residents are encouraged to celebrate Earth Day online Saturday with Supervisor John Gioia, leaders with Sustainable Contra Costa said Monday.

Earth Day 2020 is Wednesday and this year is the 50th anniversary of the celebration. The day prompts many to take action to improve the environment.

Leaders of Sustainable Contra Costa are urging people to come together and get inspired about ways to help end climate change while at home. The leaders said there are solutions right in front of everybody to reduce carbon in the environment.

Saturday's free online event will take place via Zoom, a video conferencing system. Registration is required and space is limited. Register via Zoom here.