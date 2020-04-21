 Mobile COVID-19 testing clinic open in Pleasanton shopping center this week | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

Uploaded: Tue, Apr 21, 2020, 4:03 pm

Mobile COVID-19 testing clinic open in Pleasanton shopping center this week

Carbon Health offering tests by appointment only at Metro 580

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

Bay Area health care company Carbon Health has brought its COVID-19 mobile testing clinic to the Metro 580 shopping center in Pleasanton for two days this week.

Offered by appointment only and with no out-of-pocket expense, the mobile clinic is open on Tuesday (April 21) until 6 p.m. and on Wednesday (April 22) from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the parking lot at 4500 Rosewood Drive, near Party City.

The goal of the traveling clinic is to increase access to COVID-19 testing in the Bay Area, for anyone who has symptoms, believes they were exposed or essential workers who are at-risk, according to Carbon Health officials.

The turnout in Pleasanton was good on the first day, and there were still appointments available for the rest of the day Tuesday and during Wednesday's daylong appearance, as of press time, according to spokesperson Danny Finlay.

"When choosing sites for its mobile clinic, Carbon Health focused on cities and neighborhoods in the Bay Area where they don't have clinics and to reach as many communities in the area as possible," spokesperson Samantha Lutz told the Weekly.

"Carbon Health has also looked at places with underutilized parking lots close to daily essential use -- grocery stores, etc. -- to make the visits convenient, while also allowing adequate space for social distancing," Lutz added.

The company, which is headquartered in San Francisco, has partnered with Studio Dental on the mobile testing clinic traveling throughout the Bay Area this month, with other stops in Redwood City, Fremont, Napa, Novato and Vallejo.

Residents interested in getting tested must book an appointment online at the Carbon Health website. "Scheduling is essential to avoid overcrowding and maintain safety protocols onsite," Finlay said.

"There is no out of pocket fee -- most insurances will cover the test fee, and for those who are uninsured or not covered, they will be covered under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act that allows all uninsured people to have their COVID-19 test fees waived," Finlay added.

Patients cannot wait for the results onsite; instead the outcome will be shared with patients via the Carbon Health app that same day.

