San Ramon fire results in complete loss of home

A residential fire erupted in San Ramon on Monday afternoon and while no residents or firefighters were injured by the blaze, San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District officials say the home in question was destroyed.

The fire broke out around 3:15 p.m. Monday in a house on Montevideo Drive near Athan Downs Park, according to SRVFPD battalion chief Daniel McNamara. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The resident was home at the time when they noticed a fire had somehow started in the back of their home. McNamara said the resident was able to exit the hose safely and would receive lodging assistance from the American Red Cross.

McNamara added that, along with assistance from Contra Costa County Fire, first responders were able to get the fire under control in about 25 minutes and that no other homes were damaged.