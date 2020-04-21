SRVUSD appoints new administrators to help lead district next school year

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District will have four new administrators roaming its halls when campuses reopen, after they were appointed by the Board of Education during its virtual meeting last Tuesday.

Effective at the start of the 2020-21 school year, the board has appointed Danny Hillman as assistant superintendent of business operations and facilities, Jenny Hunau as coordinator of educational services (STEM), Ashlee Gutierrez as coordinator of educational services (equity) and Jessica Coulson as coordinator of educational services (curriculum).

"The superintendent and the board congratulate these individuals on their appointments and wish them great success in their new positions," district officials said.

Danny Hillman, assistant superintendent of business operations and facilities

A familiar face in SRVUSD schools as well as the district's business services department, district officials say Hillman will bring to the cabinet-level assistant superintendent position an extensive background in leadership, facilities operations and business and has served the district in a variety of leadership roles over the years.

Hillman first became a member of the district management team in 2012 when he was appointed as assistant principal at Dougherty Valley High School in San Ramon.

He was quickly appointed the school's top administrator the next year, a capacity he served in until 2016 when he was appointed as the district's new director of facilities and development. In 2019, he transitioned to the newly established executive director of business services, where he remained until this most recent appointment.

Prior to joining the SRVUSD Hillman worked in Martinez Unified from 2010-2012 as a high school assistant principal and bond coordinator. Prior to that he worked in the San Leandro Unified School District as an assistant principal, project liaison and grant coordinator.

District officials said Hillman earned a B.A. in political science from UC Davis, a master's degree in educational leadership from CSU East Bay and holds teaching and administrative services credentials.

He will be replacing longtime administrator Gary Black, who announced his upcoming retirement in March.

Jenny Hunau, coordinator of educational services (STEM)

SRVUSD's new coordinator of educational services (STEM), Hunau began her time with the district in 2008 as a science teacher at Dougherty Valley High School. Her coursework during that time included teaching Integrated physical science, biology, honors anatomy and physiology, and AP Seminar.

Hunau has an extensive resume in STEM studies, and has experience as a part-time science and instructional coach/TSA, an algebra I remedial math teacher, an SAT tutor, and was a third-grade anatomy instructor in the Academic Talent Development Program at UC Berkeley for four years.

Before joining SRVUSD, Hunau taught biology at Albany and Richmond high schools, and earned a bachelor's degree in liberal arts from CSU, Long Beach and a Master of Arts degree in education from Concordia University in Irvine.

Ashlee Gutierrez, coordinator of educational services (equity)

SVUSD's new coordinator of educational services (equity), Gutierrez has served as a founding school leader for Caliber Schools in Richmond since 2015, during which time district officials say the school was recognized as one of the top 50 schools in the Bay Area for successfully serving underserved students.

Prior to her time there, Gutierrez served as an assistant principal at Roots International Academy in the Oakland Unified School District, and before that taught middle school math, science, English/language arts and history in the Oakland Unified School District and the Catholic Diocese of Oakland from 2009-2014.

Gutierrez earned a bachelor's degree in sociology from UC Davis and a master's degree in urban education from Holy Names University in Oakland and is currently a doctoral student at the University of San Francisco where she is studying human rights education and critical race theory.

Jessica Coulson, coordinator of educational services (curriculum)

Jessica Coulson joined the SRVUSD in 2008 as a counselor at San Ramon Valley High School, before transferring to Dougherty Valley High School in 2009. According to district officials in 2017 she took on the additional roll of counseling TSA, "to help successfully implement the District's Personalized Learning Initiatives."

A veteran educator, prior to joining the SRVUSD Coulson was a literacy coach and an English teacher from 1998-2008 at Mt. Eden High School in Hayward.

She possesses a B.A. in English literature from the University of Michigan and an M.A. in counseling education from San Jose State University.