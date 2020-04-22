 Congestion pricing suspended on Bay Bridge during pandemic | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

News

Uploaded: Wed, Apr 22, 2020, 1:00 pm

Congestion pricing suspended on Bay Bridge during pandemic

Tolls for two-axle vehicles crossing the bridge will remain at $6 all day

In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, DanvilleSanRamon.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.

The Bay Area Toll Authority voted Wednesday to suspend weekday congestion pricing on the Bay Bridge indefinitely during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Vehicle traffic has dropped significantly across all seven state-owned toll bridges in the Bay Area due to the pandemic and the resulting local and state shelter-in-place orders. Traffic on the Bay Bridge specifically has fallen by about half compared to last year since the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order took effect March 17.

Effective at the start of the day Thursday, tolls for two-axle vehicles crossing the bridge will remain at $6 all day and at all times. Previously, the bridge's congestion pricing had reduced to $5 from midnight to 5 a.m., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. to midnight and raised to $7 during peak hours from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The BATA and Caltrans encourage people traveling across the Bay Bridge and other toll bridges around the region to purchase a FasTrak toll tag. Last month, staffing of tollbooths was suspended at the seven state-owned bridges in the region to minimize the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

Motorists can open a FasTrak account at bayareafastrak.org or by calling (877) 229-8655.

— Bay City News Service

We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: *

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Get fact-based reporting on the COVID-19 crisis sent to your inbox daily.
Top Blogs

New Vic's All-Star Kitchen owners have a long history here
By Tim Hunt | 7 comments | 3,006 views

Premarital and Couples: It's My 60th Birthday (Celebrating During Corona Virus)
By Chandrama Anderson | 1 comment | 2,245 views

What Seniors Must Know Before They Make Their College Choice
By Elizabeth LaScala | 0 comments | 452 views

View all local blogs
 