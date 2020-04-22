 Contra Costa County opens four drive-thru COVID-19 test sites | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

News

Uploaded: Wed, Apr 22, 2020, 4:14 pm

Contra Costa County opens four drive-thru COVID-19 test sites

Sites located in Concord, Martinez, Pittsburg and San Pablo

Contra Costa Health Services opened four drive-thru novel coronavirus testing sites Wednesday, open to anyone with the standard symptoms of the virus, Contra Costa Health Services said.

The sites are at the Contra Costa Public Health Clinic Services facility at 2500 Bates Ave. in Concord; the Martinez Health Center at 2500 Alhambra Ave. in Martinez; the Pittsburg Health Center at 2311 Loveridge Road in Pittsburg; and the West County Health Center at 23601 San Pablo Ave. in San Pablo.

Any county resident with symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, coughing, shortness of breath and fatigue, can call (844) 421-0804 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for a confidential screening by a health professional. Based on that screening, an appointment for one of the testing centers can then be made.

"It is crucial to ramp up testing in Contra Costa so we can get a more accurate idea of the spread of COVID-19 in our community," said Anna Roth, director of Contra Costa Health Services, in a statement. "It is also crucial for everyone in the community to have access to testing, to better protect themselves and their families."

The testing is open to anyone regardless of their health insurance coverage, or lack of coverage, county health officials said. The testing sites will not take walk-up patients, however; appointments are necessary and must be made through the medical professionals at the above telephone number.

Patients with appointments must drive (or be driven in) their personal vehicles to their appointments; testing is done without patients leaving their vehicles. Results should be available three to five days after the test, county health officials said.

— Bay City News Service

