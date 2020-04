Danville: Fake shelter-in-place citation letter deemed a prank

In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, DanvilleSanRamon.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today

A fraudulent "cease and desist" letter posted at a Danville residence claiming illegal activity during the COVID-19 shelter order has been determined to be a prank according to officials from the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office, who said the letter was posted by a member of the household.

The letter, titled "Notice to Cease and Desist for Specific Activity," was found Friday morning on the door of a residence on Lakefield Court and was made to appear to be issued by the sheriff's office.

Claiming to be issued for "non-essential construction activity," the letter featured the Sheriff's office insignia and warned of civil penalties for violations related to construction activities.

"As a matter of policy, we do not give out statements made by those involved in reports," said Danville Police Chief Allan Shields. "The best way I can put it is that we take reports of impersonating officers very seriously, and assigned a supervisor who was our former lead detective to work the case aggressively until it was solved."

Shields did not reveal the identity of the "prankster;" however, he said officers "made it clear the amount of panic and fear that can come out of a prank of this kind are unacceptable."

He added that police will not be pursuing any criminal charges at this time.