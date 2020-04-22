Danville: Fake shelter-in-place citation letter deemed a prank

A fraudulent "cease and desist" letter posted at a Danville residence claiming illegal activity during the COVID-19 shelter order has been determined to be a prank according to officials from the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office, who said the letter was posted by a member of the household.

The letter, titled "Notice to Cease and Desist for Specific Activity," was found Friday morning on the door of a residence on Lakefield Court and was made to appear to be issued by the sheriff's office.

Claiming to be issued for "non-essential construction activity," the letter featured the Sheriff's office insignia and warned of civil penalties for violations related to construction activities.

"As a matter of policy, we do not give out statements made by those involved in reports," said Danville Police Chief Allan Shields. "The best way I can put it is that we take reports of impersonating officers very seriously, and assigned a supervisor who was our former lead detective to work the case aggressively until it was solved."

Shields did not reveal the identity of the "prankster;" however, he said officers "made it clear the amount of panic and fear that can come out of a prank of this kind are unacceptable."

He added that police will not be pursuing any criminal charges at this time.