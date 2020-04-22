Danville hosting virtual pizza party on Friday

The town of Danville is offering residents an opportunity to support local businesses and chat with Danville’s "Ambassadors of Fun" during a virtual pizza party on Friday.

Set to be held virtually on video teleconference application Zoom, residents are encouraged to patronize their favorite local pizza place and eat while speaking with members of the town's Recreation, Arts and Community Services Department.

Town staff members said all pizza party participants will receive a discount or "special opportunity" from Amici’s East Coast Pizzeria, Blue Line Pizza and Pizza Guys -- the town's partners for the event.

Danville's virtual pizza party will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, via the Zoom app.

To register, prior to the start of the party visit www.danville.ca.gov/recguide and reference activity code #25963. After signing up participants will receive an email with instructions regarding Zoom and ordering pizza.