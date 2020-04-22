Local Rotary Clubs adapt to life under quarantine

Rotary Clubs in the Tri-Valley are among the multitude of businesses and organizations attempting to adapt to the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order, and while some have been all but shut down, others are still very much active in serving their communities.

Most groups that are still active have shifted to meeting through video conferencing app Zoom. Most public meetings and events have been canceled for the foreseeable future, and some groups have used creative solutions to continue.

The Rotary Club of San Ramon, for example, was able to continue its tradition of publicly honoring its high school scholarship winners by throwing a social distancing conscience parade on April 15.

"Crazy times, but the (parade) was awesome," said Chris Gallagher, president-elect of Rotary Club of San Ramon. "We had a really good time. We had six motorcycle cops and a police car and like eight other cars. The kids were crying and excited. It was fantastic."

Every year, the Rotary Club of San Ramon will award thousands of dollars -- this year the club awarded $20,000 -- in scholarships to students at California High School who meet certain academic and community service related criteria, typically honoring them at a luncheon where recipients are presented with the scholarships.

However, due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the group pivoted from its normal luncheon to a parade populated with Rotarians and police officers safely isolated in their own cars, visiting scholarship recipients and delivering their scholarships -- all while maintaining a safe six-foot distance.

The ongoing spread of the coronavirus and subsequent shelter-in-place order has resulted in organizations needing to adapt in ways such as this or, at least temporarily, shut down.

As another way of adapting to the current crisis, most local Rotarys that are still operating have shifted to holding their meetings digitally.

"Our club typically, prior to COVID, was meeting once a week for lunch at Crow Canyon Country Club. After the stay-at-home orders were issued, we floundered for a bit thinking what to do now and we knew Zoom was what we were probably going to do. But it probably took two weeks," Gallagher said.

As a way to check in with fellow members and stay social, the San Ramon Rotary has also scheduled a happy hour once a week, where Rotarians and their fellow quarantine partners -- be it family members, roommates or significant others -- can socialize with one another.

Other clubs to have shifted to holding digital meetings include the Rotary Club of Alamo, the Rotary Club of the Livermore Valley, the Rotary Club of Pleasanton and the Rotary Club of Danville.

"We have had three Zoom meetings for our club," Danville Rotarian Leslie Vilhauer said. "We are donating our lunch meeting costs.

"We are working with other clubs in our area, and some are participating in a Rotary International volunteer program developed to train members online and connect them to those in need," she added. "This is a part of a project with major initiation from a member of the Lamorinda Club in Lafayette."

While the digital age has allowed groups to pivot the direction of programs and create new opportunities, event cancellations are still prevalent among Rotary Clubs and, in some cases, groups are unable to function as much as they would like to.

"We are now holding virtual meetings (Zoom) and they are really going well, (but) we have rescheduled several events and fundraisers," Rotary Club of Pleasanton member Randy Brown said. "Our club is a service club and we really can't do much in the way of service without being able to get out."

The Danville Rotary was forced to cancel its March 14 Crab Feed fundraiser among other public appearances. The Rotary Club of San Ramon has preemptively canceled its in-person participation in San Ramon's annual Art and Wind Festival in May.

San Ramon Rotary is also in the process of working to save its end-of-the-year meeting in the summer, which is used to present yearly awards and honor the outgoing Rotary president, according to Gallagher.

"We are trying to figure out how we do that, how we have a last meeting -- which is basically the last hoorah for the president -- and distribute those awards in a mindful way," he said.