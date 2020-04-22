SR Council to consider launching COVID-19 relief program educational campaign

In response to local businesses struggling to take advantage of government services in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the San Ramon City Council plans to meet for a special meeting to help residents navigate the confusing landscape.

Set to be held via teleconference on Thursday, city officials will meet to discuss an educational campaign geared toward providing assistance to San Ramon businesses regarding COVID-19 relief programs.

"As a result of the (coronavirus pandemic and shelter-in-place order), many local businesses have endured financial hardships and may qualify for state and federal assistance in order to help mitigate the losses and remain in business," deputy city Manager Steven Spedowfski said in a staff report.

Using input from two consulting firms, Spedowfski said aspects of the proposed public educational campaign includes online annexes for relief information, online webinars and a direct contact for local businesses to call for questions and guidance. All of which would go into effect over a three-month period.

Depending on what aspects the council approves during its Thursday meeting, cost proposals for the campaign range from $22,500 to $30,000 over the three-month period.

Thursday's special meeting of the San Ramon City Council will be held at 4 p.m. via video conferencing application Zoom.

Residents can view a live recording of the meeting online on the city's Zoom account, or listen to a live audio recording on their phones by calling +1 (669) 900-6833, (888) 788-0099 (toll free) or 877-853-5247 (toll free). Once connected, residents calling in or accessing Zoom online will need to use Webinar ID: 954 8090 4460, in order to access meeting audio.

A video of the meeting will also be livestreamed and posted on the city's YouTube account.