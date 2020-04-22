Swalwell, Glazer and Bauer-Kahan plan separate virtual town halls

Tri-Valley residents can connect with their elected officials for more informative events on the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic this week. U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Livermore), State Senator Steve Glazer (D-Orinda) and Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda) are holding separate virtual town hall meetings for their constituents on Thursday afternoon.

Swalwell is hosting an April 23 Facebook Live Q&A at 1:30 p.m. with special guest Dr. Edward Lee, executive vice president of information technology and chief information officer of the Permanente Federation. Lee's work is focused on expanding health information access and decision-support tools for patients, and using the full potential of technology for physicians to help them improve the care that they administer.

“Our Facebook Live Q&A series has brought guests from across the Bay Area to answer your most pressing questions related to the coronavirus pandemic,” Swalwell said. “Just like you, I want to have the best information available. Having a chance to ask frontline public health experts your questions makes us all safer and better-prepared for what comes next. I hope you’ll join me and Dr. Lee this week.”

Viewers can join Swalwell and Lee at Facebook.com/CongressmanEricSwalwell, where they are encouraged to submit questions in advance on the event Facebook page.

Glazer's virtual town hall will focus on how California’s farm-to-table supply chain is faring under the pressures of the coronavirus pandemic.

Glazer will be joined by representatives of California farmers, farmworkers, the restaurant industry and our local farmers markets.

Livestreaming of audio will begin at 2 p.m. Thursday at sd07.senate.ca.gov/. There will be a limited number of listen-only telephone lines available. Shortly before 2 p.m.. Thursday, call 877-226-8189 and use this access code: 8344387#.

Written questions can be submitted befor the event to senator.glazer@senate.ca.gov.

Bauer-Kahan will also hold virtual office hours for constituents that same day from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. Calling it "an incredibly difficult time for our community," Bauer-Kahan has invited local experts to speak on "how we can continue to protect ourselves during this crisis while also staying connected to community."

The virtual town hall with Bauer-Kahan will take place April 23 from 4 to 5 p.m. Questions can be submitted in advance via email: Assemblymember.Bauer-Kahan@assembly.ca.gov. Livestream information will be provided upon RSVP here.