Uploaded: Thu, Apr 23, 2020, 1:39 pm

County opens call center to assist businesses impacted by coronavirus crisis

Resources: How to handle layoffs, insurance needs, federal loans, etc.

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors and the county Workforce Development Board announced the opening of a call center Thursday serving local businesses affected by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The WDB COVID-19 call center will operate Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the Workforce Development Board, which is part of the county's Employment and Human Services Department.

The call center will offer resources to businesses like how to handle layoffs and insurance needs and how to access federal loans and payroll subsidies.

Small business owners can contact the call center at 833-320-1919. The call center began answering calls Thursday morning.

"As part of our #BounceBackContraCosta campaign, WDB's staff is prepared to provide helpful information and resources to assist callers in accessing various federal, state and local programs that are available during this time," WDB executive director Donna Van Wert said. "We recognize our local business owners and their employees are dealing with critical concerns, and may want extra support as they work through this unprecedented economic predicament."

— Bay City News Service

