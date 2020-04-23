 Danville karate instructor held to answer for child sex abuse charges | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

Danville karate instructor held to answer for child sex abuse charges

Judge sends case to trial after preliminary hearing; defendant stays in jail

by Ryan J. Degan

A Contra Costa County Superior Court judge has ordered a Danville karate instructor to stand trial for eight felony charges for alleged sex crimes against underage former students, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Judge Patricia Scanlon made the decision on Tuesday following a preliminary hearing in the case against Ramon Pruitt, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office.

The judge also ruled that Pruitt, 63, of San Geronimo, should remain in jail custody while he awaits trial, as the DA's Office requested. The defendant is in custody on $500,000 bail.

Police arrested Pruitt, the owner of Danville Karate International on Town and Country Drive, on Feb. 24 after investigating allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior against a student.

"The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office is working closely with the Danville Police Department on the case," DA's officials said in a statement.

Pruitt’s alleged offenses involve at least two male victims who were minors at the time of the allegations, according to DA officials, and occurred as far back as 2013 and as recently as January of this year.

DA officials added that the investigation is ongoing and there may be additional victims in addition to the two associated with the criminal charges in this case. Anyone with additional information related to Pruitt should contact the Danville police Det. Daniel Lynch at 314-3711.

