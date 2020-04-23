Gov. Newsom says state will allow hospitals to resume surgeries unrelated to pandemic

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday that the state will allow hospitals to resume scheduling surgeries unrelated to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, with state officials believing they will not overload the state's health care system.

Newsom said the state would work with hospitals and health care systems to schedule procedures like tumor removals and vital organ replacements that have been delayed due to the pandemic.

Newsom made the announcement through the lens of the state's six factors that will determine when physical distancing and shelter-in-place orders can be modified and relaxed.

Those factors include testing capacity, the burden on the state's health care systems and the capacity to resume the state's lockdown in the event of another wave of new cases. However, a relaxing of the current lockdown is still not imminent, he said.

"I wish I could prescribe a specific date to say 'well, we can turn off the light switch and go back to normalcy,'" Newsom said. "We have tried to make it crystal clear that there is no light switch and there is no date in terms of our capacity to provide the kind of clarity that I know so many of you demand and deserve."

Newsom said the state intends to ramp up testing statewide for the virus to at least 60,000 tests per day. The state is currently at roughly 16,000 tests per day. Roughly 465,000 residents, about 1 percent of the state's population, have been tested, to date, according to Newsom.

To assist with the state's testing goals, Newsom said President Donald Trump committed to sending a minimum of 100,000 test swabs to California later this week and 250,000 next week. Trump also committed to sending more than 250,000 swabs to the state the following week, according to Newsom, who spoke with Trump Wednesday morning.

"That was a very good phone call," Newsom said "I want to thank the president, not only for being available for a phone call at a moment's notice, but being willing to directly commit to all of us in the state of

California to a substantial increase in supply of theses swabs that will go a long way to give us all more confidence that we can meet some of these testing goals."

Newsom also said that although the state has several hundred testing sites, some rural areas and urban black and brown communities still lack adequate testing infrastructure.

The state will partner with Verily Life Sciences and OptumServe Federal Health Services to install 86 testing sites in rural and underserved black and brown communities in an effort to eliminate those testing deserts.

Health officials around the state have confirmed a total of 35,396 coronavirus cases, including 1,354 deaths, according to Newsom. In addition, 1,219 people are in intensive care due to the virus and 3,357 are currently hospitalized across the state.