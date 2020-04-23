 San Ramon: Clarkson to talk local COVID-19 response at virtual Mayor's Breakfast | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

News

Uploaded: Thu, Apr 23, 2020, 11:01 am

San Ramon: Clarkson to talk local COVID-19 response at virtual Mayor's Breakfast

Special guests include county supervisor, city manager, UCSF professor

by Ryan J. Degan

San Ramon Mayor Bill Clarkson will be hosting a virtual meeting for a conversation with local officials over breakfast on Friday, in a continued effort to keep residents informed about the local response to the novel coronavirus.

Established as an opportunity to learn about how the coronavirus is affecting the local community in a more casual environment, Friday's morning event will be streamed on the city's YouTube account and on the city's website -- which also contains recordings of previous Mayor's Breakfast meetings.

This upcoming virtual Mayor's Breakfast will feature a number of city and county officials including:

* Joe Gorton, San Ramon city manager

* Supervisor Candace Andersen, Contra Costa County District 2

* Kathy Kane, clinical director, Discovery Counseling Center of the San Ramon Valley

* Harv Singh, San Ramon Farmers' Market

* Dr. Patrick Joseph, associate clinical professor of medicine, University of California, San Francisco.

"Each of these important community leaders will take time from their busy schedules to join us and share information regarding the coronavirus pandemic and its impact to our community," Mayor Clarkson said in a message to residents.

Clarkson also wants residents to know that the San Ramon Farmers' Market is open and now accepting online orders for Saturday pickup. Residents can shop online now, but will need to place orders by 3 p.m. on the Thursday prior to pick-up.

The farmers' market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is located at City Center, Bishop Ranch, 6000 Bollinger Canyon Road.

The online Mayor's Breakfast will take place on Friday from 9-10:15 a.m and will be streamed on YouTube and the city's website. Participants can also listen in via telephone by calling 669-900-6833 and dialing in webinar ID 964 1292 5032, when prompted.

Residents can submit questions via email to info@sanramon.ca.gov with “Mayor’s Breakfast” in the subject line of the email by 8 a.m. on Friday.

