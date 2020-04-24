Visitors to East Bay parks asked to wear face masks

The East Bay Regional Park District on Friday asked parks visitors to wear face masks or other face coverings in accordance with the Bay Area's recent COVID-19-related face covering order in San Francisco, San Mateo, Marin, Contra Costa and Alameda counties.

Park visitors are expected to wear a face covering in parking lots, near staging areas and entrance gates and when standing or walking within six feet of another person. Visitors will also be required to continue practicing physical distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"For the safety of individuals, the public and park employees, visitors should follow all local health agency recommendations, including the new 'Cover Your Face' directive," EBRPD General Manager Robert Doyle said. "Visitors should carry cloth face coverings with them when in regional parks and wear them whenever six-feet social distancing cannot be maintained."

Runners and other people exercising in their local park should take additional precautions to avoid spreading the virus such as exercising away others when possible and avoiding spitting.

Updates about East Bay park-related closures related to the coronavirus can be found at ebparks.org/coronavirus.