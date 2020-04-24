 Visitors to East Bay parks asked to wear face masks | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

News

Uploaded: Fri, Apr 24, 2020, 3:29 pm

Visitors to East Bay parks asked to wear face masks

 
In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, DanvilleSanRamon.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.

The East Bay Regional Park District on Friday asked parks visitors to wear face masks or other face coverings in accordance with the Bay Area's recent COVID-19-related face covering order in San Francisco, San Mateo, Marin, Contra Costa and Alameda counties.

Park visitors are expected to wear a face covering in parking lots, near staging areas and entrance gates and when standing or walking within six feet of another person. Visitors will also be required to continue practicing physical distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"For the safety of individuals, the public and park employees, visitors should follow all local health agency recommendations, including the new 'Cover Your Face' directive," EBRPD General Manager Robert Doyle said. "Visitors should carry cloth face coverings with them when in regional parks and wear them whenever six-feet social distancing cannot be maintained."

Runners and other people exercising in their local park should take additional precautions to avoid spreading the virus such as exercising away others when possible and avoiding spitting.

Updates about East Bay park-related closures related to the coronavirus can be found at ebparks.org/coronavirus.

— Bay City News Service

We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: *

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Get fact-based reporting on the COVID-19 crisis sent to your inbox daily.
Top Blogs

Huge Concord project blows up over union labor agreement
By Tim Hunt | 7 comments | 4,452 views

Premarital and Couples: It's My 60th Birthday (Celebrating During Corona Virus)
By Chandrama Anderson | 1 comment | 2,626 views

What Seniors Must Know Before They Make Their College Choice
By Elizabeth LaScala | 0 comments | 1,288 views

View all local blogs
 