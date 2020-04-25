Reader poem: '2020'

Editor's note: Danville resident Ronni Carlier sent us an original poem, "2020," to share with the community -- personal reflections with a positive word and encouragement in the shelter-in-place world in which we find ourselves.

2020

By Ronni Carlier

2020 – what do you say?

Clean up your act to move to better days.

Had such high hopes for a new year with vision-

which rapidly changed to completing a mission.

In our attempt to assist, we “Stay in Place”-

trying to keep positive, sporting a happy face.

We started out strong with well stocked homes-

keeping busy as possible, making sure to not roam.

Such a different world, like has never been seen-

so many struggling to hold on to their dreams.

Unfortunately for now, a new reality is here-

let’s bind together to help conquer the fear.

No make-up upon us, staying in P.J.’s all day-

Trying to find appreciation in this time of “Stay”.

Play music and dance, read books and more-

take a moment to appreciate the great outdoors.

Text, FaceTime, call and send pics-

share stories and memes while watching Netflix.

Encourage each other to find joy everyday-

supporting one and other in every way.

While many are struggling financially and more-

Others are helping from behind their closed door.

Seamstresses sewing masks, fitness online-

staying productive and healthy is a great use of time.

Healthcare workers putting themselves in harm’s way-

What a special breed finding strength to keep going each day!

Times will be challenging as the future unfolds-

dig deep to stay positive and share the love that you hold.

Priorities are changing as our eyes are re-opened-

to what is important and kind words are spoken.

We’ll return to our lives full of family and friends-

with more appreciation, respect, gratitude and amends.

Take deep breaths, find your smile, stay focused, stay strong-

in hopes that this is a memory before too long.