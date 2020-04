Reader poem: '2020'

In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, DanvilleSanRamon.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today

Editor's note: Danville resident Ronni Carlier sent us an original poem, "2020," to share with the community -- personal reflections with a positive word and encouragement in the shelter-in-place world in which we find ourselves.

2020

By Ronni Carlier

2020 – what do you say?

Clean up your act to move to better days.

Had such high hopes for a new year with vision-

which rapidly changed to completing a mission.

In our attempt to assist, we “Stay in Place”-

trying to keep positive, sporting a happy face.

We started out strong with well stocked homes-

keeping busy as possible, making sure to not roam.

Such a different world, like has never been seen-

so many struggling to hold on to their dreams.

Unfortunately for now, a new reality is here-

let’s bind together to help conquer the fear.

No make-up upon us, staying in P.J.’s all day-

Trying to find appreciation in this time of “Stay”.

Play music and dance, read books and more-

take a moment to appreciate the great outdoors.

Text, FaceTime, call and send pics-

share stories and memes while watching Netflix.

Encourage each other to find joy everyday-

supporting one and other in every way.

While many are struggling financially and more-

Others are helping from behind their closed door.

Seamstresses sewing masks, fitness online-

staying productive and healthy is a great use of time.

Healthcare workers putting themselves in harm’s way-

What a special breed finding strength to keep going each day!

Times will be challenging as the future unfolds-

dig deep to stay positive and share the love that you hold.

Priorities are changing as our eyes are re-opened-

to what is important and kind words are spoken.

We’ll return to our lives full of family and friends-

with more appreciation, respect, gratitude and amends.

Take deep breaths, find your smile, stay focused, stay strong-

in hopes that this is a memory before too long.