Reader poem: '2020'

Editor's note: Danville resident Ronni Carlier sent us an original poem, "2020," to share with the community -- personal reflections with a positive word and encouragement in the shelter-in-place world in which we find ourselves.
2020
By Ronni Carlier
2020 – what do you say?
Clean up your act to move to better days.
Had such high hopes for a new year with vision-
which rapidly changed to completing a mission.
In our attempt to assist, we “Stay in Place”-
trying to keep positive, sporting a happy face.
We started out strong with well stocked homes-
keeping busy as possible, making sure to not roam.
Such a different world, like has never been seen-
so many struggling to hold on to their dreams.
Unfortunately for now, a new reality is here-
let’s bind together to help conquer the fear.
No make-up upon us, staying in P.J.’s all day-
Trying to find appreciation in this time of “Stay”.
Play music and dance, read books and more-
take a moment to appreciate the great outdoors.
Text, FaceTime, call and send pics-
share stories and memes while watching Netflix.
Encourage each other to find joy everyday-
supporting one and other in every way.
While many are struggling financially and more-
Others are helping from behind their closed door.
Seamstresses sewing masks, fitness online-
staying productive and healthy is a great use of time.
Healthcare workers putting themselves in harm’s way-
What a special breed finding strength to keep going each day!
Times will be challenging as the future unfolds-
dig deep to stay positive and share the love that you hold.
Priorities are changing as our eyes are re-opened-
to what is important and kind words are spoken.
We’ll return to our lives full of family and friends-
with more appreciation, respect, gratitude and amends.
Take deep breaths, find your smile, stay focused, stay strong-
in hopes that this is a memory before too long.