Bay Area shelter-in-place order being extended through May

The public health officers of six Bay Area counties, including Contra Costa and Alameda, announced on Monday that they will be extending their shelter-in-place order through at least the end of May amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

More specifics are due to be released later in the week, when the revised shelter order is issued. However, officials said Monday that the new order "will largely keep the current restrictions in place" but "will include limited easing of specific restrictions for a small number of lower-risk activities."

The existing COVID-19 shelter order had been set to expire this coming Sunday (May 3) in the six counties (Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara), as well as the city of Berkeley, which has its own health division.

"Thanks to the collective effort and sacrifice of the 7 million residents across our jurisdictions, we have made substantial progress in slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus, ensuring our local hospitals are not overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases, and saving lives," the seven health officers said on Monday.

"At this stage of the pandemic, however, it is critical that our collective efforts continue so that we do not lose the progress we have achieved together," they added. "Hospitalizations have leveled, but more work is needed to safely re-open our communities. Prematurely lifting restrictions could easily lead to a large surge in cases."