Uploaded: Mon, Apr 27, 2020, 7:22 pm

Dublin council greenlights Tassajara Road realignment

A decade-long, multi-jurisdictional effort clears a crucial hurdle

by Julia Baum

A multi-jurisdictional effort to improve traffic safety in Dublin along Tassajara Road between Palisades Drive to the boundary line between the city and Contra Costa County cleared a critical hurdle when the Dublin City Council adopted an ordinance establishing the precise alignment of right-of-way lines between the two jurisdictions at its April 21 online meeting.

Alameda County officials first proposed realignment of Tassajara for safety reasons 10 years ago. The council vote last Tuesday evening now triggers an amendment of the General Plan and Eastern Dublin Specific Plan pertaining to the Tassajara Road realignment, according to the city.

The planned project will cut the number of vehicle travel lanes from six to four, narrowing the right-of-way width between North Dublin Ranch Drive to the Alameda-Contra Costa county boundary.

Dublin city officials said in a report that the new alignment on Tassajara from Palisades Drive to the county limit line will enable future construction of Tassajara as a four-lane arterial and "improve traffic safety within both the City of Dublin and in Contra Costa County when future construction is completed."

One bike lane in each direction will be added along Tassajara between North Dublin Ranch Drive to the city and Contra Costa County limit line. New sidewalks and upgrades to all existing and future traffic signals will be added to accommodate the road widening, according to the city, as well as building a new raised concrete median in the center with street lighting and a new curb and gutter.

Affected property owners were invited to view preliminary improvement plans for the project in October 2019. The proposed reduction in the number of vehicle lanes meant less right-of-way space for some private properties would be needed. The city also noted "the proposed revised alignment would impact one parcel just south of the County limit line on the west side of Tassajara Road."

The city's share of the cost for realigning and widening Tassajara is approximately $12.5 million, which staff expects to be funded by the state gas tax, traffic impact fees and Tri-Valley Transportation Development fees. There is no impact to the city general fund.

Dublin public works director Andrew Russell said the project will require about a year of design and up to 18 months of construction, which will be led by Contra Costa County.

The council is tentatively poised to consider adopting an ordinance for the precise plan for the northern segment of Tassajara Road at its May 5 regular meeting.

Posted by C. R. Mudgeon
a resident of Danville
1 hour ago

So, is this the pre-cursor to eventual widening of Tassajara Road to four lanes, in Contra Costa County as well? And following that, the efforts to blow past the urban limit line and develop all of the Tassajara Valley?

You just know that when Contra Costa County starts talking about Tassajara Road "improvements", they will focus on the widening of bike lanes, and various "alignment" improvements for safety, etc. And, oh, by the way, we almost forgot to mention, it will be four lanes....

Bye, bye, beautiful Tassajara Valley, at least as we know (and love) it....

