San Ramon: Online fundraising campaign to support neighbor who lost home in fire

San Ramon residents have banded together to help a neighbor whose house was deemed uninhabitable after a fire overwhelmed it last week, by starting a GoFundMe campaign to assist the affected homeowner financially.

The home off Montevideo Drive near Athan Downs Park was destroyed in a fire on April 20. The resident, identified as 71-year-old David Ash, was able to escape unharmed, but his neighbors say he has suffered from financial hardships over the past year and does not have insurance.

"Dave is our next door neighbor. He is a combat wounded Vietnam Veteran. He is always willing to help his neighbors. In fact, it was Dave who taught our son to ride a 'big boy' bike at the park," neighbors John and Dina Freij wrote on the campaign page. "Any amount you can donate will help Dave, as he rebuilds his life."

As of Monday the campaign has raised $33,136 of its $50,000 goal, all of which came from nearly 500 donors.

Ash was home when the fire started according to San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District officials, who said it began in the back of the house before spreading throughout. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.