Virtual town halls to cover nursing homes, food supply safety

Food supply and nursing home safety during the coronavirus pandemic will be the focus of two separate virtual town hall meetings hosted by Tri-Valley elected officials this week.

Sen. Steve Glazer (D-Orinda) is holding his 15th coronavirus town hall meeting, starting 3 p.m. on Tuesday. The safety of patients and caregivers at nursing homes during the COVID-19 crisis will be explored by a panel of guests including patient advocates, nursing home executives and a Los Angeles Times reporter who has extensively covered the subject.

"A large number of the deaths from COVID-19 are occurring in our skilled nursing facilities and assisted living centers, where residents are the most vulnerable, and close living conditions can help spread the virus," Glazer said in a statement. "This is tragic for those affected and concerning even for residents, patients and staff who have so far avoided the virus."

Livestreaming of audio will begin at 3 p.m. Tuesday at sd07.senate.ca.gov. There will be a limited number of listen-only telephone lines available. Shortly before 2 p.m.. Tuesday, call 844-291-5489 and use this access code: 1333740 #.

Written questions can be submitted before the event to senator.glazer@senate.ca.gov. Due to the number of participants, only written questions will be taken for the event. Residents may still submit questions, even if they do not participate.

U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Livermore) and Rep. Rodney Davis, who represents the 13th Congressional District in Illinois, will have a conversation this Thursday with chef Jose Andres about restaurants, food security and the food supply chain during the pandemic.

The Facebook Live event will look at food security and how Andres' disaster relief organization, World Central Kitchen (WCK), has distributed more than 200,000 individually packaged, fresh meals every day to children, families, seniors and frontline health workers during the crisis.

“Many of the traditional safety nets like school lunches and food banks are struggling right now to keep up with the demand that the coronavirus has brought, and people from all walks of life, from seniors to students, are finding it difficult to get a nutritious, homemade meal” Swalwell said.

“At the same time, we’re also seeing thousands of restaurant and gig economy workers who are out of work. World Central Kitchen is doing incredible work to pair these two groups together and I look forward to joining my friends chef Andres and Rep. Davis for a much-needed conversation about food security and stability in the time of COVID-19," the congressman added.

The event takes place Thursday from 10-10:45 a.m. Tune in live at Facebook.com/ChefJoseAndres/Live.