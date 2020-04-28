San Ramon: Construction continues along Bollinger Canyon Road

Sunny days have arrived in San Ramon and while the county's shelter-in-place has most residents hunkered down at home, various construction projects have begun throughout the city that may affect the availability of certain roadways.

Most recently, the Deer Creek South Apartments project located at 17445 Bollinger Canyon Road -- near the Dougherty Station Community Center -- has begun offsite improvements on Bollinger Canyon Road, which may result in traffic slowdowns in the area.

According to officials from the San Ramon Public Works Department, work will be taking place between Dougherty Road and East Branch Parkway on Bollinger Canyon Road 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and is expected to continue until July 15.

Traffic control, including a continuous lane closure, will be set up along Bollinger Canyon Road in order to ensure that all crews are safe, as well as to maintain public safety in and around the work areas, city officials added.

The Deer Creek South Apartments project is the second phase of the Deer Creek Apartments development by Shapell Industries and will provide 188 senior, multi-family, and affordable apartment units.

This recent project is in addition to the existing 261 apartment units that Shapell has already completed for the phased development.

While many businesses have been forced to shut down operations due to Contra Costa County's shelter-in-place order, city officials say per Contra Costa Health Services construction of affordable housing is permitted, allowing development of the Deer Creek South Apartments project to continue.

However workers are conducting construction operations using social distancing requirements per the Contra Costa Health Services order.