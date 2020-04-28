Star Wars Day: Danville set for virtual 'May the Fourth Be With You' celebration

Star Wars Day is set to be recognized throughout the galaxy next Monday, and to celebrate the town of Danville will be hosting its fifth annual "May the Fourth Be With You" event -- online.

The town officials have announced that they won't let a statewide shelter-in-place spoil the time honored tradition, allowing residents to participate in Star Wars Day through a series of online and remote activities that keep participants safe and physically far, far away from one another.

Town staff say virtual events will include a Star Wars LEGO Building Contest, the First Order’s Most Wanted List, costume contest, the BB-8 Reverse Scavenger Hunt and for Danville's young Padawans a Jedi training course with the one and only Andy Zandy.

The celebration will also allow residents to test their knowledge and force skills with Star Wars crafts, trivia and much more.

To help motivate participants to get outside and stay healthy, the town is also inviting participants to challenge Han Solo's crowning achievement by signing up for the 12 Parsecs Kessel Run Challenge.

The Kessel Run challenge is set to begin on May 5 -- also known as "Revenge of the Fifth" Day -- and challenges participants to walk, run, hike or bike 21 miles over a period of 10 days. Registration is open to members of the resistance and empire alike, and available online at www.danville.ca.gov/recguide using the activity code #25959. Registration costs $6.

More information on May the Fourth Be With You events will be promoted through Danville’s social media channels, so residents are encouraged to follow the town on Instagram and Facebook.