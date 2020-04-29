 Senior, disabled care facilities receive help at drive-thru event | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

News

Uploaded: Wed, Apr 29, 2020, 1:36 pm

Senior, disabled care facilities receive help at drive-thru event

Residents offered gloves, sanitizers and face masks

In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, DanvilleSanRamon.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.

Contra Costa County senior and disabled care facilities had access to a drive-thru personal protective equipment distribution Wednesday at Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill.

The distribution event from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. offered gloves, sanitizers and face masks to the region's registered residential care and senior nursing facilities in an effort to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Many of the items were donated by county residents, according to the event organizers.

"Contra Costa is doing its part to ensure those at greatest risk for poor outcomes from COVID-19 and their hero care providers have what they need to be protected," said Debbie Toth, president and CEO of the Choice in Aging senior care center in Pleasant Hill. "This is a beautiful example of how nonprofit and government partnerships can make great things happen together."

Choice in Aging coordinated the event with county officials, Ombudsman Services of Contra Costa, Solano and Alameda, Diablo Valley College and the city of Pleasant Hill.

— Bay City News Service

We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: *

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Get fact-based reporting on the COVID-19 crisis sent to your inbox daily.
Top Blogs

Huge Concord project blows up over union labor agreement
By Tim Hunt | 17 comments | 5,289 views

Premarital and Couples: Please treat me with . . .
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 2,554 views

Doctor Angell (apologies to Shelley Fabares)
By Tom Cushing | 24 comments | 882 views

View all local blogs
 