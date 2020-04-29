Town of Danville to hold coronavirus community update meeting on Thursday

The town of Danville is inviting its residents to a remote community update meeting on Thursday to discuss the local response to the spread of COVID-19 as well as the extension of the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order.

Set to be held on video teleconferencing application Zoom, the virtual meeting will feature a number of local officials who will provide an overview of the current status of the Contra Costa County Health order and answer questions submitted by residents prior to the meeting.

Local officials who will be on hand to talk and answer questions include Candace Andersen, Chairperson of the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors, Dr. Ori Tzvieli, Contra Costa County Deputy Public Health Officer, Vice Mayor Lisa Blackwell, Town Manager Joe Calabrigo and Danville Police Chief Allan Shields.

Residents can submit questions for consideration by emailing assistant to the town manager Diane Friedmann at dfriedmann@danville.ca.gov no later than 3 p.m. on Thursday.

The town of Danville's coronavirus community update will be held at 5 p.m. on Thursday. Interested residents can join in the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88498473565 promptly at 5 p.m. Residents can also listen in to the meeting by dialing +1 669-900-6833, +1 346-248-7799, +1 253-215-8782, +1 929-205-6099, +1 301-715-8592 or +1 312-626-6799 and using webinar ID 884 9847 3565 when prompted.