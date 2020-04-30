 California works to remove hurdles faced by prospective teachers whose training is stymied by coronavirus | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

News

Uploaded: Thu, Apr 30, 2020, 3:03 pm

California works to remove hurdles faced by prospective teachers whose training is stymied by coronavirus

 
In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, DanvilleSanRamon.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.

The coronavirus pandemic won't prevent most teacher candidates from moving into California classrooms next school year, even if they have yet to complete all the normally required student teaching hours or certification tests.

The California Commission on Teacher Credentialing voted Thursday to give university teacher-preparation programs wide latitude to decide when teacher candidates are prepared to move onto the classroom. The commission made its decision during a virtual meeting attended by more than 550 viewers. It affects students who are on track to complete their coursework between March 19 and Sept. 1.

California expects 26,000 teachers, principals and other administrators, speech-language pathologists and school psychologists, counselors, social workers, nurses and librarians to graduate this school year, according to the commission. The majority are studying to get their teaching credential.

Commissioners voted to temporarily waive the 600 hours of student teaching normally required to earn a teaching credential. It will allow university faculty in the program where the student teacher is enrolled to decide how many hours each candidate needs.

It is recommending that universities consider whether a candidate has passed the Teaching Performance Assessment, which measures their knowledge and skill as a teacher, when deciding how much student teaching a candidate should complete.

Student teaching, generally regarded as an essential part of a teacher's training, was largely discontinued after teacher preparation programs ended in-person instruction across the state due to the coronavirus.

Justine Phipps, 23, a student in the teacher preparation program at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, a California State University campus, approved of the move but worried about missing out on valuable student teaching hours. The coronavirus abruptly ended her student teaching program just 50 hours before she was to complete it.

She would have moved on to the final portion of her teacher training -- working with students on her own for two full weeks. She had previously spent three days a week student teaching.

Phipps has a job waiting for her next school year at Cipriani Elementary School in Belmont-Redwood Shores Unified.

"There are some unsettling feelings about it, because I am missing out on that full-time experience," Phipps said. She wonders about "the day-to-day process" and what a full week teaching in a classroom would have looked like had she been able to continue student teaching.

Centers that administer a range of tests that teachers need to take to get their credential also have been closed as a result of the pandemic, preventing teacher candidates from completing required testing. Thursday, the commission voted to defer the basic skills requirement, usually satisfied by taking the California Basic Education Skills Test, for credential candidates that haven't completed the tests. The teacher candidate will have to take the test at the next available opportunity.

The commission can give candidates a little more time to pass tests. But most are required by state law, and only the Legislature has the power to eliminate them. State law doesn't allow the commission to suspend the California Basic Education Skills Test for those who have failed the test, according to the commission.

Some of those calling in to the commission meeting during the comment part of Thursday's meeting asked commissioners to recommend that Gov. Gavin Newsom eliminate some of the tests altogether.

Commission President Tine Sloan said the commission is doing all it is allowed by law to help teacher candidates impacted by the coronavirus epidemic. She said it is working with Newsom on an executive order and legislation that could remove additional hurdles for teacher candidates.

"There are things we can do, and those are on your agenda," Sloan told her fellow commissioners. "Everything we can bring to bear and you can take action on is on your (commission) agenda."

The commission also voted to allow credential programs to request so-called "variable term waivers" from the commission for candidates who have not completed all their credentialing requirements, such as exams, coursework and practice hours due to the pandemic. The waivers will allow teachers to complete those requirements while they work as teachers. The waivers are limited to candidates who, before the crisis struck, were on track to complete all their classes by September 2020.

Action by the commission also gave a reprieve to new teachers and administrators, whose efforts to complete a required two-year "induction" program were cut short by the pandemic. The commission agreed that those who were on track to complete the program can earn credit for a full year of induction this year.

An induction program, which takes place during the first two to three years of a teacher and administrator's career, is required to earn a full credential. It includes mentoring, one-on-one coaching, continuing education and observations from veteran teachers and administrators to provide feedback and improvement.

Commissioners said they will continue to evaluate the needs of teacher candidates during the crisis.

Webinars

The California Commission on Teacher Credentialing will hold a series of webinars this week and next to explain the flexibilities its board approved Thursday. The meetings will last 90 minutes each and will include an opportunity to ask questions.

Preliminary multiple subject, single subject and education specialist programs - 10:30 to noon, May 4

Teacher induction programs. - 1 to 2:30 p.m., April 30

Administrator induction programs - 1 to 2:30 p.m., May 1

Pupil personnel services and speech-language pathology programs - 1:30 to 3 p.m., May 4

Editor's note: Story by Diana Lambert, EdSource. See the original story presentation here.

— Bay City News Service

We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: *

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Get fact-based reporting on the COVID-19 crisis sent to your inbox daily.
Top Blogs

Huge Concord project blows up over union labor agreement
By Tim Hunt | 20 comments | 5,419 views

Premarital and Couples: Please treat me with . . .
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 2,998 views

Doctor Angell (apologies to Shelley Fabares)
By Tom Cushing | 36 comments | 1,250 views

The Impact of COVID-19 on College Admissions
By Elizabeth LaScala | 0 comments | 332 views

Deconstruction of a Visual Pun Based on a Veritable Bungler
By John A. Barry and Bill Carmel | 0 comments | 190 views

View all local blogs
 