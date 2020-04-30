 San Ramon: Business is focus of next online Mayor's Breakfast | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

San Ramon: Business is focus of next online Mayor's Breakfast

City's consultant, PG&E, EBMUD joining public officials at Clarkson event

by Jeremy Walsh

A representative from the private consultant firm hired by the city to assist San Ramon businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic is scheduled to be among the guests at the virtual Mayor's Breakfast on Friday morning.

Mayor Bill Clarkson, who typically holds a breakfast event once a month in-person, has been hosting an online alternative on a weekly basis instead during the coronavirus crisis, inviting key community leaders to participate in a conference call public forum.

Scheduled to join the mayor this Friday (May 1) from 9-10:15 a.m. are Contra Costa County Supervisor Candace Andersen, City Manager Joe Gorton, Police Chief Craig Stevens, PG&E government relations representative Tom Guarino, Director Frank Mellon of the East Bay Municipal Utility District and Austin Webster, senior associate with Townsend Public Affairs.

"Townsend Public Affairs (TPA) was recently selected by the San Ramon City Council to provide assistance to San Ramon businesses as a result of the COVID pandemic. Many local businesses are struggling to navigate the new and evolving state and federal financial aid and assistance programs," Clarkson said.

"The city hired TPA to assist local businesses by providing public education campaigns, online information, online webinars, and a direct point of contact for questions and guidance," the mayor added. "Austin will join us to briefly introduce the program. I know these services will prove to be very important to our local business community."

To listen to the call, access online via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89650282299 or by phone at 669-900-6833. The webinar identification code is 896 5028 2299.

A video on the morning conversation will be posted on the city website afterward.

To submit a question, send it via email to info@sanramon.ca.gov with "Mayor’s Breakfast" in the subject line by 8 a.m. on Friday. The guests will try to answer as many questions as time allows, Clarkson said.

