To be or not to be? Shakespeare companies face difficult decisions with shelter-in-place

Perhaps it's not a tragedy, but fans of the Bard are coping with disappointment: This summer's plays by three local Shakespeare companies have been severely impacted by shelter-at-home mandates, and two troupes have canceled their summer performances.

San Francisco Shakespeare Festival hopes to be onstage at Amador Valley Community Park this summer but is also making plans to go online.

"We are still in conversations with the city and are exploring options, including a virtual Free Shakespeare in the Park," executive director Toby Leavitt said late Thursday.

"King Lear" is this summer's production, and the company just finished a two-week script workshop to trim the four-hour play to a more manageable length.

"We accomplished that goal and so much more," Leavitt said. "We began to experiment with what it is like to really emphasize the text and the characters and how one can do that in an online environment."

Online was the backup plan, although she said it is beginning to look more likely.

"It is something new for the city to wrap their head around," she said. "We are beginning to migrate their Shakespeare camps online, and we are preparing for this fall with our school-based programs. Even if school does start, there is a strong likelihood that assemblies would not happen."

SF Shakes began its Free Shakespeare in the Park in 1983, traveling to Pleasanton, Cupertino, Redwood City and San Francisco between June and September. Its performances include clever modern twists and humor to keep its outdoor audiences engaged.

These distinctive performances, even if online, will be performed live in "real time," and going virtual would give the option of answering chats during the play, Leavitt noted. And there still would be multiple performances.

"We are losing a lot if we can't all be at Amador park together, but Shakespeare is used to using non-traditional spaces," she said with a laugh.

"I feel really lucky it is Shakespeare. The words are so beautiful, and they are meant to be heard. That really does strengthen this," she added. "We are also lucky that Shakespeare wrote 'King Lear' while the theater was closed, during a plague (1606). There are references to it."

Director Elizabeth Carter chose a woman for the leading role in order to examine the particular pressures women face in leadership positions. The cast members will be listed today at www.sfshakes.org.

Livermore Shakespeare Festival announced in mid-April that it was cancelling its Shakespeare in the Vineyard 2020 season, which was to perform for the first time at Darcie Kent Vineyards. It has moved its educational offering online with its new "Livermore Shakes Educates," aimed at grades 2 to 4.

Productions at the new venue this summer were to be Shakespeare's "The Comedy of Errors" and Tennessee Williams' "The Glass Menagerie"; ticket-holders are being contacted about their options.

Livermore Shakes held out hope for live performances as long as it could, said founding artistic director Lisa Tromovitch. First, they began to envision the festival starting later and running for four weeks instead of seven.

"We also were looking at any cost-cutting measures, such as a simple stage build and set design to compensate for the loss of performance dates," Tromovitch said.

Livermore Shakes is currently campaigning to raise $75,000 after losing its ticket sales; donations made before May 20 will be matched by an "angel donor" up to a total of $50,000. Visit livermoreshakes.org.

"We've been running an exemplary company in terms of finances, having saved up money to keep core staff on to do the strategic planning necessary and fulfill our obligations for a number of months," Tromovitch said.

Livermore Shakes began the year on a high note by expanding its staff, hiring a new administrative associate and education director. Now the core staff is working on how to deliver its services in creative new ways, has applied for a CARES Act Small Business loan, and is overhauling its website.

California Shakespeare Theater – Cal Shakes – which draws East Bay residents to the Bruns Amphitheater in the hills of Orinda, made the announcement March 27 that it was cancelling its 46th season. "The Comedy of Errors" was due to begin rehearsals in April with performances starting May 30.

"This may seem like an extraordinary decision," artistic director Eric Ting said in a letter to subscribers, "but taking into account the incredible uncertainty of this moment, the cost of producing a season at the Bruns of which ticket sales only account for a third, the current and long-term disruption in fundraising, and our desire to participate fully in current and future civic actions intended to flatten the curve, we feel this is our best course of action."

On April 10, Cal Shakes announced the launch of "Cal Shakes Online," with new programming such as plays, monologues, panel discussions and interviews as well as access to its library of interactive educational study guides. For more information, visit calshakes.org/cal-shakes-online.

With cancellations by the two Shakespeare companies, a substantial number of local artists have lost work, both as performers and as artisans or technicians.

Leavitt said under its new plan, SF Shakes can keep its actors and designers and will be using different types of technicians. She is hoping that families will attend Free Shakespeare in the Park's "King Lear" either way, although online it may be in their living rooms or backyards.

"Last year we had the wildfires and had different kinds of public health announcements. Before that, we had a record head wave," she said.

"On one hand, it is all new and scary. On the other hand, we know it is something we will all just have to work on together. The city and SF Shakes have the same goal of serving the community at this time."