 Tri-Valley cities offer hotels some financial relief during COVID-19 crisis | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

News

Uploaded: Thu, Apr 30, 2020, 10:39 pm

Tri-Valley cities offer hotels some financial relief during COVID-19 crisis

Approved lodgers will have their transient occupancy taxes and penalty payments postponed until July 31

In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, DanvilleSanRamon.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.

by Julia Baum

Tri-Valley hotels hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis have until the end of the month to apply to postpone their transient occupancy taxes (TOT) and related penalty payments until July 31.

Also known as a bed tax, the collections are paid by hotel occupants and paid to the city, providing millions of dollars for essential services for residents.

Livermore, Dublin, Pleasanton and Danville have all recently passed emergency business measures that allow local hoteliers to defer TOT payments and penalties during what local organization Visit Tri-Valley said is "considered the deepest drop in occupancy levels in recent history," following the regional shelter-in-place order that was just extended this week through the end of May.

“The travel and tourism industry is key to our economic recovery once people feel free to travel again,” president and CEO Tracy Farhad said in a statement. “I applaud the fast-action support by the administration of each of our four member cities, making a difference now, when it is needed the most.”

The regional trend to defer TOT payments and penalties started a month ago in Livermore, followed by the Dublin City Council one week later, and then the week after in Pleasanton and Danville. Visit Tri-Valley called it a gesture "in recognition of the vital importance of the Tri-Valley hospitality industry’s economic contributions."

Interested hotels must apply with each city finance director to qualify for the program and deadlines vary per city. Payments will not be due until July 31, 2020, if approved.

We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: *

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Get fact-based reporting on the COVID-19 crisis sent to your inbox daily.
Top Blogs

Premarital and Couples: Please treat me with . . .
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 3,091 views

Masks or no masks?
By Tim Hunt | 10 comments | 1,452 views

Doctor Angell (apologies to Shelley Fabares)
By Tom Cushing | 36 comments | 1,292 views

The Impact of COVID-19 on College Admissions
By Elizabeth LaScala | 0 comments | 447 views

Deconstruction of a Visual Pun Based on a Veritable Bungler
By John A. Barry and Bill Carmel | 0 comments | 199 views

View all local blogs
 