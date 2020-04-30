Tri-Valley cities offer hotels some financial relief during COVID-19 crisis

Tri-Valley hotels hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis have until the end of the month to apply to postpone their transient occupancy taxes (TOT) and related penalty payments until July 31.

Also known as a bed tax, the collections are paid by hotel occupants and paid to the city, providing millions of dollars for essential services for residents.

Livermore, Dublin, Pleasanton and Danville have all recently passed emergency business measures that allow local hoteliers to defer TOT payments and penalties during what local organization Visit Tri-Valley said is "considered the deepest drop in occupancy levels in recent history," following the regional shelter-in-place order that was just extended this week through the end of May.

“The travel and tourism industry is key to our economic recovery once people feel free to travel again,” president and CEO Tracy Farhad said in a statement. “I applaud the fast-action support by the administration of each of our four member cities, making a difference now, when it is needed the most.”

The regional trend to defer TOT payments and penalties started a month ago in Livermore, followed by the Dublin City Council one week later, and then the week after in Pleasanton and Danville. Visit Tri-Valley called it a gesture "in recognition of the vital importance of the Tri-Valley hospitality industry’s economic contributions."

Interested hotels must apply with each city finance director to qualify for the program and deadlines vary per city. Payments will not be due until July 31, 2020, if approved.