Uploaded: Fri, May 1, 2020, 5:33 pm

Photo series: Tri-Valley adapts to life under quarantine

Residents find creative ways to live under shelter-in-place order

The Iron Horse Trail offers residents the opportunity to get out and enjoy the springtime weather. (Photo by Ryan J. Degan)

by Ryan J. Degan

From social distancing costume parades, to outdoor neighborhood adventures and drive-by celebrations, residents throughout the Tri-Valley have adapted to the novel coronavirus pandemic and shelter-in-place order in a variety of creative and engaging ways.

Click through these photographs from around the Tri-Valley on Friday.

