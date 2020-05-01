Photo series: Tri-Valley adapts to life under quarantine
Residents find creative ways to live under shelter-in-place order
The Iron Horse Trail offers residents the opportunity to get out and enjoy the springtime weather. (Photo by Ryan J. Degan)
by
Ryan J. Degan
Even the once bustling City Center Bishop Ranch in San Ramon has for the most part closed its doors. (Photo by Ryan J. Degan)
From social distancing costume parades, to outdoor neighborhood adventures and drive-by celebrations, residents throughout the Tri-Valley have adapted to the novel coronavirus pandemic and shelter-in-place order in a variety of creative and engaging ways.
Click through these photographs from around the Tri-Valley on Friday.
