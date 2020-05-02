 Danville: Eugene O'Neill Foundation chooses four artists in residence | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

Uploaded: Sat, May 2, 2020, 5:22 pm

Danville: Eugene O'Neill Foundation chooses four artists in residence

Tao House serves each year as working retreat for playwrights and scholars

Tao House blends Eugene O'Neill's interest in Eastern thought and wife Carlotta Monterey's love of Asian art with Spanish-style bricks for a peaceful, inspiring retreat. (Photo courtesy of Eugene O'Neill Foundation)

by Dolores Fox Ciardelli

Playwright Eugene O'Neill might be considered the first "artist in residence" to find inspiration at the Tao House, where he lived from 1937-44 after building the home in the west hills of Danville. While there, he created masterpieces "Long Day's Journey into Night" and "A Moon for the Misbegotten," among other works.

In 2015, the Eugene O'Neill Foundation established the Travis Bogard Artist in Residence Program at Tao House for other playwrights, scholars or critics to work in the same creative atmosphere that O'Neill found so productive.

The Fellows stay nearby and during the day can work at the Tao House as well as have access to the library, documents and photographs pertaining to the life and works of O'Neill and to the theater. Included are collections donated to the foundation by Travis Bogard (1918-1997), a foremost O'Neill scholar.

This year, shelter-in-place protocols do not currently allow program participants to access the site, but organizers are hopeful that they will be able to welcome the artists to Tao House at some point this summer.

Four Tao House Fellows have been chosen for this year's program:

* Erin K. Considine is an actress transitioning to playwriting, who has written for the theater and television. Her stage works include "Dragging Angels as They Go" and "Flaming Out." She has appeared in "Into the Woods," "Hamlet" and "King Lear."

At Tao House, Considine plans to complete "The Firefly Plays," and a play about a half-Latino family that is dealing with the mother's dementia.

"I believe in small moments and wild concepts," she said. "I think art can come in any size if the relationships are honest."

She is the first recipient of the Carey Perloff Artist in Residence Fellowship, which was established in 2017 to honor the longtime artistic director of San Francisco's American Conservatory Theater. This fellowship is awarded to an established theater artist, such as a director or actor.

* Playwright, filmmaker and teacher artist Paul William Kruse writes, teaches and films in western Wisconsin, and he is currently a fellow at the Michener Center for Writers at the University of Texas, Austin.

"My work flows from my queer identity, and experience of family," Kruse said.

At Tao House, he will work on his final draft of a documentary performance called "Somewhere Else," about growing up gay in the rural upper Midwest.

* Playwright Tira Palmquist is a prolific playwright from Southern California, who in 2019 completed three commissions; a fourth play, "The Way North," was a finalist in the 2018 O'Neill National Playwrights Conference.

"I plan to use my time at Tao House to work on a new play entitled 'The Body's Midnight,'" Palmquist said, adding that it was inspired by the final years of her mother's life.

Palmquist has stated that her experiences collectively have made her a playwright, and it was not an accident.

"I was a singer, an actress, a props master, a teacher, a set painter, a poet, a stage manager, a director, a daughter, a baker, a mother, a technical writer," she writes on her website.

* Assistant professor of theater and English Dan Venning plans to do scholarly research as a Tao House artist in residence and write an article about O'Neill's first Pulitzer Prizes, awarded for "Beyond the Horizon" and "Anna Christie."

"The article will explore how these prizes, awarded in swift succession, established O'Neill as the United States' premier dramatist," Venning said.

He is on the faculty at Union College in Schenectady, N.Y.

To apply for 2021 fellowships, visit www.eugeneoneill.org. Applicants can specify preferred dates between April 1 and Oct. 31, from one week to one month, and their work does not have to be related to Eugene O'Neill. Applications are due Nov. 15.

