Tennis courts reopening at Danville town parks on Monday

With Contra Costa Health Services' updated shelter-in-place order allowing some public recreation to resume, Danville officials are reminding residents that tennis courts will reopen at town-operated parks on Monday.

Tennis -- like golf -- is among the "low-risk outdoor activities" on the list of acceptable activities under the new COVID-19 shelter order issued last week and extending through May 31.

In Danville, the reopening includes Osage Station Park on Brookside Drive and Diablo Vista Park on Tassajara Ranch Drive -- town-operated public facilities that have been closed since mid-March. Town officials encourage tennis players who take part to do so with safety in mind, to help prevent potential spread of the novel coronavirus.

"We have a very active tennis community here in Danville, so we are happy to be able to reopen these facilities," said Henry Perezalonso, the town's recreation, arts, and community services director. "However, we hope everyone will continue to take every precaution in order to stay safe from the coronavirus."

There will be some restrictions in place for the town's tennis courts, Perezalonso said.

Only unorganized recreational play is allowed; reservations or group/league play is prohibited. Maintaining physical distancing is required and no group gatherings are allowed, unless participants are members of the same household.

To learn more, contact Perezalonso at 925-314-3454 or hperezalonso@danville.ca.gov.