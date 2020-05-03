Fire damages house in San Ramon

San Ramon Valley Fire crews knocked down flames inside a house in southwestern San Ramon on Sunday afternoon, according to a district spokesman.

There were no injuries, but the garage and parts of the main home were damaged, battalion chief Dan McNamara said.

The fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the garage of a two-story house on Terraced Hills Way, a neighborhood just west of Interstate 680 between the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses and Grace United Methodist Church.

Firefighters worked to gain quick control of the flames and protect neighboring homes close by, McNamara said. The garage and some portions inside the primary house were damaged, but no other homes were affected.

The occupants of the house were able to escape and were uninjured, according to McNamara.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire crews were still on scene as of 2:30 p.m. Sunday and were expected to remain there for a couple of hours more for mop-up, according to McNamara.