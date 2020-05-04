Danville council to weigh reducing library hours in cost-cutting move

The Danville Town Council is set Tuesday to discuss the possibility of limiting the operating hours of the town's library as an option to conserve funds that have been significantly hindered by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and government response.

All Contra Costa County library branches -- including the Danville Library -- are currently closed due to the county's shelter-in-place order, and while the timeline for reopening remains unknown, potentially limiting the library's hours of operation could save the town anywhere from $27,200 to $230,838, according to town staff.

"Like other sectors of the economy, local government operations are being significantly impacted by the current COVID-19 pandemic," Town Manager Joe Calabrigo wrote in a staff report. "While the town has taken steps necessary to reduce operating costs for the balance of the current fiscal year that runs through June 30, planning is now well underway for developing the 2020/21 Operating Budget."

"At present, staff is developing scenarios for service and expenditure adjustments to offset revenue reductions of $3.5 million, $5.3 million and $7.5 million," he added.

Under normal circumstances the town library operates Monday through Sunday for 60 hours a week.

According to Calabrigo, the county library funds cover 35 base hours of service through property taxes collected by the system, while the town funds an additional 25 hours of service through its general fund for $213,984 -- and was initially proposed to increase to $230,038 for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

Town Council members will be asked if it would be best to reduce hours of service in the library to 56 hours a week -- saving $27,200 in general fund costs -- or reducing to 35 hours a week -- saving the town $230,838 and reducing library expenditures to zero.

During Tuesday's meeting town staff will also discuss publicly recognizing and supporting National Travel and Tourism week.

In order to adhere with the county's shelter-in-place order Tuesday's meeting will be held remotely and available for viewing online. Interested residents can view the meeting live or via recording on the town's website or live on teleconferencing website Zoom using the Webinar ID: 853 8984 4313.

For audio access to the meeting by telephone, residents can call +1 (669) 900-6833, (888) 788-0099 (toll free) or (877) 853-5247 (toll free) using Webinar ID 853 8984 4313 when prompted.

Residents can have comments read into the record by the city clerk during the meeting by email to cityclerk@danville.ca.gov prior to 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Comments must include the agenda number in the email and should last no longer than three minutes.

The Danville Town Council's special meeting is set to be held 5 p.m. Tuesday.