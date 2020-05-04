 San Ramon: Commission to discuss next phase of Dougherty Valley annexation | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

San Ramon: Commission to discuss next phase of Dougherty Valley annexation

New area contains 901.65 acres, 673.71 of which proposed to stay open space

by Ryan J. Degan

After a prolonged absence due to Contra Costa County's shelter-in-place order, the San Ramon Planning Commission is set to return for a regular meeting on Tuesday to talk about the next phase in annexation of the Dougherty Valley.

According to associate planner Ryan Driscoll, the commission will consider prezoning each area of the new territory for use and future annexation by the city -- pending final approval by the City Council at a future date.

The 18th area set to be prezoned for annexation in the region, the newest segment is currently located within unincorporated Contra Costa County south of Bollinger Canyon Road along Dougherty Road and contains approximately 901.65 acres of land.

Proposed zoning for the area includes 94.43 acres for planned development, 32.26 acres as mixed-use, 18.80 acres for parks and recreation services, 5.21 acres as public and semi-public land, 77.24 acres as roadway and 673.71 acres as open space.

Following final approval of the prezone application by the City Council, city staff will seek official annexation of the property.

City Hall is currently closed to the public due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, so Tuesday's meeting of the San Ramon Planning Commission will be held online starting at 7 p.m.

Residents can view the meeting on video teleconferencing application Zoom using the webinar ID 983 6398 3299, or listen in by calling +1 (669) 900-6833, (888) 788-0099 (toll free) or (877) 853-5247 (toll free).

Residents can have comments read into the record by emailing the commission at planningcommission@sanramon.ca.gov prior to 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Comments must include "Public Comment 5/5/2020" in the email's subject line and the commenters name and the item they wish to speak on in the email's body.

