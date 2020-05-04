SRVUSD board to talk facility projects, district-based elections

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District Board of Education is set to discuss a variety of pressing issues facing the district, ranging from school site improvement projects to election practices to six new principals, when it meets for its regular meeting on Tuesday.

Set to be held remotely in order to adhere with the county's shelter-in-place order, district officials plan to discuss a number of topics including various construction projects around the district, the SRVUSD's transition to trustee-area elections and the reimbursement of funds lost due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The district has three upcoming facility improvement projects that will be reviewed during Tuesday's meeting -- the Montevideo Elementary School parking lot and yard site improvement project, renovations to Stone Valley Middle School's parking lot and field and the San Ramon Valley High School parking lot and field renovation project.

District officials will review bids for each of these projects and will consider awarding the project to the lowest bidder for each.

Next up, the board will discuss its transition from at-large to trustee-area based voting for elections.

Approved by the board in 2019, under trustee-area elections -- also known as district-based elections -- residents will only vote for the lone school board candidate who lives in their geographical area, as opposed to the current practice of at-large elections where residents vote for all available candidates districtwide. The change will essentially mean residents will only vote for one trustee every four years, instead of each available trustee seat every two years.

This November's general election will be the first in the SRVUSD conducted under this method, with Board President Greg Marvel and Vice President Mark Jewett up for re-election.

Addressing the financial effects COVID-19, district officials are also set to allow staff to provide the Governor's Office of Emergency Services with all material and documents needed in order to reimburse the district of funds used to combat the virus.

In recognition of the hard work put in by educators year-round, the board is set to recognize May 8 as National Day of the Teacher and the week of May 17 as Classified Employee Week.

In order to adhere with the county's shelter-in-place order, Tuesday's regular meeting of the SRVUSD Board of Education will not be open to personal attendance in public and will instead be held online. Starting at 7 p.m. residents can view the meeting live on the SRVUSD YouTube account.

Public comments and questions can be digitally submitted to Cindy Fischer at cfischer@srvusd.net or by fax by 838-314. Emails should be sent no later than 12 p.m. on Tuesday and include the words "public comment" in the subject line.

Closed session

District officials are also set to gather for a closed session held prior to the start of the board's regular meeting, during which time they will confer with legal counsel over ongoing litigation with CalSTRS, review the status of labor negotiations with the district's various employee unions, discuss the appointment of a certificated administrator and review the district's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Board members will also discuss the appointment of various administrative employees. Schools in need of principals include Alamo, Golden View, Montair and Walt Disney elementary schools, as well as Gale Ranch and Los Cerros middle schools. San Ramon Valley High is also set to receive a new assistant principal.

The closed session is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m., and all actions taken will be disclosed during the beginning of the board's regular meeting.