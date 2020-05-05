Blackhawk: Measure Z police services tax increase takes commanding lead

Blackhawk voters appear to have cast their ballots in favor of more police services, according to unofficial Election Night results, which show Measure Z has jumped ahead to a 1,008-vote lead in the mail-only special election.

In early returns reported on Tuesday night, 1,579 voters (73.44%) had cast ballots in favor of the proposed parcel tax increase to fund police services in Blackhawk, compared to 571 voters (26.56%) voting No, according to unofficial results provided by the Contra Costa County Elections Division. Measure Z needs two-thirds approval in order to pass.

Voter turnout stood at 2,155 out of the eligible 4,421 Blackhawk voters, or 48.74%, as of Election Night -- though additional ballots remain to be counted.

"(I'm satisfied) that the people voted with this big of a supermajority to pass this. I believe it is extremely important to Blackhawk we have a very safe community and we have that safe community in no small part due to the presence of these dedicated Blackhawk officers," Ron Banducci, Blackhawk Police Services Advisory Board (P2-A) campaign consultant, told DanvilleSanRamon.com.

"These officers, they know the community, they literally know every street, they know many of the residents if not most of the residents, it's community policing at its best… The people have confidence in them," he added.

Measure Z seeks to raise the existing tax rate for police services -- which are provided through the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office -- to $395 per parcel tax for residential property (single and multiple), $2,370 per parcel for commercial/industrial/institutional property, and $11,852 per parcel for commercial/theater property in the first year. Further increasing Blackhawk's parcel tax by a flat rate of 3% per year to keep up with police-related expenses after that.

Currently, Blackhawk residential parcels pay $280 per year for police services, so the new residential parcel tax would constitute a 41.07% increase.

If calculated as an annual increase since 2005 however -- the last time the parcel measure for police services was raised -- the tax would essentially mean a 2.93% annual increase, according to Measure Z supporters.

Measure Z supporters added that for residential properties the tax amounts to approximately 32 cents a day.

If Election Night results do not hold up and Measure Z fails, P2-A members have said that the community would lose one of its four designated officers immediately as well as another within four years, leaving the area with two officers.

"Nice numbers, this is fantastic news. (I'm) absolutely confident, especially compared to the 2005 election results that came out by I believe seven votes, so this is very comforting," P2-A Chair Chris Gallagher., told DanvilleSanRamon.com.

"I'm only surprised because.. with COVID-19 we planned to have a town hall meeting, have face to face meetings, coffee with the chief and after having none of those (because of the shelter-in-place order) and just basically having word of mouth... I didn't expect our turnout to be this positive," he added. "I thought it would be a little on the edge because we weren't sure how COVID-19 would affect us."

No formal opposition argument was filed with the Contra Costa County Elections Department against Measure Z for inclusion in the special election ballot.

Tuesday's unofficial election results include early vote-by-mail tallies received by the Contra Costa County Elections Division prior Election Night's closure. Election figures will likely change in the coming days as final vote-by-mail ballots are continuously processed, according to the California Secretary of State. Ballots postmarked by Tuesday and received by Friday will be included in the final official results.

Additionally, on Wednesday county election officials will hold a public drawing to select the vote by mail batches that will be manually counted from the Special Election. The drawing will be held at 9 a.m. at the county elections office at 555 Escobar St. in Martinez

DanvilleSanRamon.com will continue to update election results as they become available.