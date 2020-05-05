 'COVID-19 and the Rise of Superbugs' online presentation | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

'COVID-19 and the Rise of Superbugs' online presentation

Speaker series session with Stanford doctor switches to virtual format

by Jeremy Walsh

The final installment of the 2019-20 ValleyCare Speaker Series in Livermore has shifted to an online-only format with Stanford Health Dr. Jake Scott exploring the topic "Major Infectious Disease Threats: COVID-19 and the Rise of Superbugs" on Thursday.

Scott, a Bay Area native, serves as co-medical director of the Antimicrobial Stewardship Committee at Stanford Health Care-ValleyCare in Pleasanton, as well as a physician specializing in infection diseases and a clinical assistant professor at Stanford.

Tickets remain available for $10 apiece for the 7:30 p.m. Thursday presentation, a collaboration between the ValleyCare Charitable Foundation and Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center.

"We’re very pleased to be able to convert this program to an online event, making it accessible to our entire community," said Chris Carter, executive director of the LVPAC. "COVID-19 is the reason we are currently unable to welcome attendees into the Bankhead Theater, making this topic extremely timely."

"Access to a presentation by someone with Dr. Scott’s background and expertise is invaluable," Carter added. "We are grateful to him and to ValleyCare Charitable Foundation for making this modified event possible. Our mission is to connect our community through arts and education and we want to do this despite the current situation."

Thursday's presentation expands upon Scott's originally scheduled topic -- "superbugs" and why the world is seeing an increase in the number of drug-resistant infections -- to also include reflections on the current COVID-19 crisis, including what doctors, patients and society at-large can do to help stem the tide.

The doctor will also accept residents' questions on the topic in advance for consideration during the Q&A session. Email questions to marketing@lvpac.org. (Personal case information should not be included.)

"Major Infectious Disease Threats: COVID-19 and the Rise of Superbugs" will be presented using Zoom through Stanford. Ticket buyers will receive a link via email to enter the monitored event. Buy tickets online at the LVPAC website or over the phone at 925-373-6800.

