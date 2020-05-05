Danville leaders launch effort to help businesses prepare for reopening

Businesses in Danville are among a number throughout the country that have suffered from economic hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), and while Contra Costa County's shelter-in-place order has mandated that many remain closed, the Danville community has launched a campaign to help prepare businesses for when it is time to reopen.

Organized by the town of Danville, Danville Area Chamber of Commerce and a collection of local residents, the Recover Danville Alliance has tasked itself with assisting businesses in reopening when health officials deem it is safe to do so.

"The goals really boil down to what our mission is, we want to recover Danville's businesses through a thoughtful, coordinated, strategic phased process that includes the entire Danville community -- while keeping safety at the forefront," alliance member Turner Stanton told DanvilleSanRamon.com.

Using input from community members, business leaders and Danville government officials, the town's economic development manager Jill Bergman says the group will seek to create a master framework full of procedures and guidelines local businesses may reference when attempting to reopen their locations.

"We're all working together to create a protocol and different guidelines for local businesses, so that they can start to prepare on their end what is needed to open safely for their public and their employees," Bergman said, adding that policies will need to adhere with what county, state and federal health officials are mandating.

According to Bergman, the idea for the group began when town officials came to realize that many businesses remained uncertain of how they can safely reopen when the time actually comes. Even when businesses are allowed to open by the county and state, it is feasible that health officials will enact certain policies in order to stem the spread of the disease and keep flattening the curve.

For example, Bergman said a business that requires foot traffic may need to rearrange furniture in order to keep patrons six feet apart from one another, or another may need to check in with its supplier on the availability of certain goods.

The alliance will look to create the best practices for solving these issues and other unanticipated ones which may arise, all while keeping the guides fluid so they can adapt to changing health regulations and conditions.

In order to help address any unanticipated issues and keep the plan as flexible as possible, the group has also created a number of subcommittees, which will be geared toward addressing the needs of individual industries and consumer groups.

According to Stanton -- who said he was invited to join forces with the town, after he told the Town Council he was independently working on his own strategy to help businesses reopen -- one such subcommittee is comprised of students, who represent a significant portion of Danville's workforce and consumer base.

Stanton added that in addition to community input, the alliance will also study the policies of communities throughout the country that have already begun to reopen their businesses, in order to see what works -- and maybe more importantly, what doesn't work.

"I think that's a great starting point for seeing what has worked and what hasn't worked. So we learn from other mistakes and make sure that doesn't happen here," he said.

When asked about what a poor reopening would look like, Stanton said, "I think if it's not coordinated, I think if it's not with the community ... That could be (the wrong way to open). I think it really needs to be a collaborative community effort to reopen."

The Recover Danville Alliance is set to hold an introductory meeting with subcommittee members and local leaders on Wednesday evening to get the ball rolling on brainstorming and comparing ideas. Participants will be given an overview of the group's goals, and according to Bergman will hopefully have some guidelines for businesses ready within the next few weeks.

"The spread has slowed and Danville residents have done such a great job … We need to continue our efforts to slow the spread but also we can use this time to be productive and ensure that our businesses and our community are ready for when we can slowly reopen," Stanton added.