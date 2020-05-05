 San Ramon developer acquires new property in Orinda | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

News

Uploaded: Tue, May 5, 2020, 2:59 pm

San Ramon developer acquires new property in Orinda

Landsea Homes to develop Relevae at Wilder into 34 new homesites

by Ryan J. Degan

San Ramon housing developer Landsea Homes has announced its newest property acquisition in the region, which will consist of 34 new homesites located at the luxury view home community of Wilder in Orinda.

The new neighborhood by Landsea Homes -- which has its Northern California Division headquarters stationed in San Ramon -- has been named Relevae at Wilder, and will include one-story single-family homes as well as two-story single-family homes with outdoor terraces.

Land development is expected to begin in 2020 with the anticipated grand opening in early 2021.

“This acquisition expands our portfolio in an important market for Landsea Homes,” said Josh Santos, president, Landsea Homes, Northern California Division. “Today’s announcement supports our growth for this region as we strive to create highly-desirable communities in prime locations across the country where people can truly live in their element.”

Landsea officials say all homes at Relevae will offer expansive views of the Orinda hillsides, with one-story homes ranging in size from approximately 2,377 to 3,497 square feet and two-story homes ranging from approximately 2,722 to 2,979 square feet.

Family friendly amenities located at and around the property include an extensive network of trails and pathways, a private swim and recreation center featuring a state-of-the art competition pool and fully equipped fitness and yoga rooms, five community playfields, and an art and garden center -- all of which is surrounded by 1,300 acres of protected, natural open space with neighborhood pedestrian, equestrian and bike trails.

"The town of Orinda is one of three communities collectively referred to in the Bay Area as 'Lamorinda,' including Lafayette, Moraga and Orinda. With its small-town charm mixed with urban sophistication, Orinda offers everything from farmers markets to fine dining, eclectic boutiques to supermarkets, and everything in between," Landsea officials said in a statement.

Landsea Homes’ other Bay Area communities currently selling include Abigail Place in Danville, Catalina in Santa Clara and Skylark at Sanctuary Village in Newark.

Comments

Like this comment
Posted by Beware
a resident of Danville
50 minutes ago

If you want to see a nightmare atrocity of a development wildly out of character with the neighborhood, check out Abigail Place by Landsea in Danville. They can't even sell them. Good luck Orinda.

Like this comment
Posted by SG from Orinda
a resident of Walnut Creek
1 minute ago

Looks like their Danville properties aren't selling because they are creepy and overpriced.

