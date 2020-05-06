 County jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19 at Martinez Detention Center | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

Uploaded: Wed, May 6, 2020, 1:15 pm

County jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19 at Martinez Detention Center

Health officials say patient was quickly quarantined, decreasing risk of spread

Contra Costa Health Services announced Wednesday that an inmate at the Martinez Detention Facility has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The patient tested positive Tuesday while Contra Costa Health Services workers were conducting proactive, asymptomatic testing of inmates at the facility. The person, who is in stable condition, has since been placed in isolation to receive care from the county's doctors and nurses.

County public health workers believe the risk of the virus spreading to other parts of the jail is low because the patient was swiftly quarantined. CCHS is also conducting a contact tracing investigation to quarantine anyone else the patient might have come into contact with.

CCHS began testing inmates at the jail in mid-March as they are booked into the facility. All inmates entering the facility are quarantined and tested twice daily for symptoms, according to county officials. Since mid-March, CCHS has conducted 53 tests.

— Bay City News Service

