 Danville's Reutlinger Community finalizes affiliation with Eskaton | News | DanvilleSanRamon.com |

News

Uploaded: Wed, May 6, 2020, 2:31 pm

Danville's Reutlinger Community finalizes affiliation with Eskaton

Senior community center promises to retain Jewish cultural values

In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, DanvilleSanRamon.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.

by Ryan J. Degan

Danville's Jewish retirement center The Reutlinger Community has announced that it has officially finalized its affiliation with the Eskaton network, a Sacramento-based senior living nonprofit organization.

Approved after two years of negotiation and government approvals, the affiliation will allow The Reutlinger Community to access the services and resources provided by Eskaton, while still maintaining its priority of preserving Jewish cultural values, practices and policies.

“The mission and values of Eskaton and The Reutlinger Community are very compatible, and we are eager to embark on this strategic partnership to improve the lives of seniors throughout northern California,” said Todd Murch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eskaton, in a statement. “We look forward to using our resources, experience, and relationships to expand services and programs offered to the broader East Bay area and to residents at The Reutlinger Community now and in the future.”

The Reutlinger Community, 4000 Camino Tassajara in Danville, is a nonprofit senior living community that offers assisted living, enhanced assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing and short-term rehabilitation services for up to 180 residents. For more than 70 years, residents have been cared for while maintaining a commitment to Jewish cultural values.

One of northern California’s largest providers of senior housing and services, Eskaton owns and manages more than 30 properties offering independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing and affordable housing.

“The Reutlinger Community is pleased to affiliate with an experienced and financially strong nonprofit provider who will allow us to expand our programs while preserving our charitable mission and commitment to Jewish culture and heritage,” said Jay Zimmer, CEO of The Reutlinger Community. “This partnership will ensure the long-term viability of our community while allowing us to continue to provide high-quality health care and social support services to seniors.”

We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: *

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Get fact-based reporting on the COVID-19 crisis sent to your inbox daily.
Top Blogs

Couples: Empty Nest
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 2,009 views

The Impact of COVID-19 on College Admissions
By Elizabeth LaScala | 0 comments | 1,488 views

Updated shelter-in-place order wisely opens some doors
By Tim Hunt | 7 comments | 1,270 views

Deconstruction of a Visual Pun Based on a Veritable Bungler
By John A. Barry and Bill Carmel | 0 comments | 343 views

View all local blogs
 