Danville's Reutlinger Community finalizes affiliation with Eskaton

Danville's Jewish retirement center The Reutlinger Community has announced that it has officially finalized its affiliation with the Eskaton network, a Sacramento-based senior living nonprofit organization.

Approved after two years of negotiation and government approvals, the affiliation will allow The Reutlinger Community to access the services and resources provided by Eskaton, while still maintaining its priority of preserving Jewish cultural values, practices and policies.

“The mission and values of Eskaton and The Reutlinger Community are very compatible, and we are eager to embark on this strategic partnership to improve the lives of seniors throughout northern California,” said Todd Murch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eskaton, in a statement. “We look forward to using our resources, experience, and relationships to expand services and programs offered to the broader East Bay area and to residents at The Reutlinger Community now and in the future.”

The Reutlinger Community, 4000 Camino Tassajara in Danville, is a nonprofit senior living community that offers assisted living, enhanced assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing and short-term rehabilitation services for up to 180 residents. For more than 70 years, residents have been cared for while maintaining a commitment to Jewish cultural values.

One of northern California’s largest providers of senior housing and services, Eskaton owns and manages more than 30 properties offering independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing and affordable housing.

“The Reutlinger Community is pleased to affiliate with an experienced and financially strong nonprofit provider who will allow us to expand our programs while preserving our charitable mission and commitment to Jewish culture and heritage,” said Jay Zimmer, CEO of The Reutlinger Community. “This partnership will ensure the long-term viability of our community while allowing us to continue to provide high-quality health care and social support services to seniors.”