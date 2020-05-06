San Ramon launches Business Assistance Program to support businesses impacted by COVID-19

In an effort to support local businesses and non-profits negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent shelter-in-place order, the city of San Ramon has launched a new Business Assistance Program.

City officials say the program, launched in partnership with consultant firm Townsend Public Affairs, will provide free one-on-one guidance to help local organizations navigate and access various state and federal resources.

"As the weather gets warmer and we look ahead to some activities safely resuming again on Monday, May 4, we know many of you are eager to see additional businesses and activities re-open," City Manager Joe Gorton said in a statement. "Businesses that are not yet open are encouraged to focus on planning to effectively implement social distancing and related measures in their facilities so they are ready to safely reopen when county directives change."

This service is intended to serve San Ramon-based businesses and non-profits only, and begins with viewing a 15-minute introductory video provided on the city's website.

Businesses will then be required to fill out a business verification form for screening by city officials, who will then set up a one-on-one business triage appointment for qualifying groups.

During appointments, program staff will evaluate organizations' individual needs, help identify what assistance programs the business may be eligible for, and how they can leverage those programs to achieve their goals.

Program staff will further provide businesses with guidance on what services will be most beneficial, and when necessary act as a liaison to agencies and departments to assist businesses in resolving issues with their various applications.

While many businesses remain closed, an updated health order issued by Contra Costa County Health Services released last week has allowed some to resume operations -- so long as they follow certain safety measures.

Certain businesses that are conducted outdoors such as construction, landscaping, outdoor sports with no shared equipment such as golf, real estate transactions, and small-group childcare/education programs are among those now allowed to reopen.